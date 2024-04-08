Sunriver Job Fair on April 12

Whether looking for a summer job or a new career, job seekers will be able to meet with more than a dozen employers. Local employers from a variety of industry sectors including restaurants to recreational and locally owned stores to vacation rental agencies are eager to hire for the summer season and long-term employment.
The job fair is open to everyone.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume. There will be beverages and snacks as well as prize drawings every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Companies participating in the job fair as of March 25 include Sunriver Owners Association-SHARC, Sunriver Police Department, Alpine Entertainment, First Interstate Bank, Village Bar & Grill, Goody’s, Vacasa, Brewed Awakenings, several stores in The Village at Sunriver and more.
The complete list of employers will be posted on April 8. Visit www.sunriverchamber.com or follow the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram to see all the businesses who are participating.
Please email [email protected] with any questions.
