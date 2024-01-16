Umpqua Bank's Warm Hearts Winter Drive Raises $365,000 For Shelters And Nonprofits That Help Those In Need

Umpqua Bank has announced that its Warm Hearts Winter Drive successfully raised $365,000 this holiday season and received winter clothing donations from customers, associates, and members of the community to benefit those individuals and families who struggle with housing and access to other basic resources.

click to enlarge Umpqua Bank

"Our Warm Hearts Winter Drive is all about bringing people together to care for neighbors in need, and this year’s campaign has been a tremendous success,” said David Moore Devine, Umpqua’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Thanks to the passion of our associates and the generosity of individuals and businesses across our footprint, more of our neighbors will have access to shelter and other basic resources to stay safe and healthy during the winter months.”





Started by Columbia Bank before its merger with Umpqua last year, the Warm Hearts Winter Drive has raised a total of roughly $2.5 million for more than 100 shelters and aide organizations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

All designated contributions and donations to Umpqua’s Warm Hearts Winter Drive stay in the community where they were raised and directly support local organizations.