2024, Year of the Dragon

Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten." – Neil Gaiman

I am a child of the '80s. My introduction to the fantasy genre was not J.R.R. Tolkien, Robert Jordan, C.S. Lewis, Ursula K. Le Guin or any other greats of the genre. But one day in a tiny bookstore in the middle-of-nowhere Illinois, I stumbled onto David Eddings and my reading life changed forever. The "Pawn of Prophecy" featured a magical quest, a battle of good vs. evil, and ancient Gods and sorcerers that thoroughly entranced this young reader. After devouring both the "The Belgariad" and "The Mallorean" series, I moved onto the "Dragonlance Chronicles" and quickly read through everything by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. My love of dragons was born.

click to enlarge AI generated/ Microsoft Designer AI

After 30 more years of reading, I've delved much more deeply and diversely into the genre, but today I'm pondering those early moments. What is it about fantasy books that captivate a new reader?

Does escaping into a world of dragons and mermaids, werewolves and centaurs, and harrowing journeys with insurmountable odds shift the everyday problems of real life into a manageable perspective?

Or maybe it's the alluring idea of harnessing all the power of the universe through an ancient object, wielding the magic of ageless sorcerers, or bargaining with the Gods of old in a triumphant battle of good vs. evil?

Could it be the fellowship? A network of heroes and companions from vastly different backgrounds who manage to bridge prejudices and pool their strengths to lead rebellions, change leadership, and in that moment when all is lost, they somehow save the world, together.

Maybe, it's simply the infinite possibility. Even if the path forward is sometimes hidden and full of obstacles, you believe that the problem is solvable, the precarious circumstances are survivable, change is possible and that your goals are attainable.

Because ultimately, fantasy books are about hope.

In a year of global turmoil, an upcoming election, economic distress, crumbling weather patterns and more, an escape into a fantasy book that can give you hope is so very tempting.

And in 2024, we can do even more than just hope. Perhaps, 2024 is our year for change. It's time to harness the power of dragons.

Feb. 10, 2024 – January 29, 2025 is the Chinese Year of the Wood Dragon, and dragon years are defined by change. The added wood element of 2024 just fuels the flames of it.

Chinesezodiac.org says the 2024 Year of the Dragon is expected to be a time of visionary leaders, innovators and problem solvers. It's a year to start new projects, explore new opportunities; a year for discoveries and growth; a year to pursue your dreams, express your ideas and expand your horizons.

A New York Post article reminds us that the Dragon of the Chinese zodiac is benevolent and magnanimous, putting the good of the collective above his own, and that "strength is a gift to be lent, not a power to be wielded."

The next Year of the Wood Dragon in the Chinese zodiac will be 2084, or 60 years from now. So, let's not wait. Take the time now to befriend dragons, reach for a dream, and solve a problem by burning down the old and creating something entirely new, together.

"Dragons beget dragons." —Chinese proverb





As a reminder to think like a dragon, it's the perfect time to put a great fantasy book (preferably one with dragons) on your To-Be-Read List. I've given a few ideas for different age groups below.

Picture Books (Age 3-7): "100 Mighty Dragons All Named Broccoli" by David LaRochelle. "Nian the Chinese New Year Dragon" by Virginia Loh-Hagan and Timothy Banks. "Knight Owl" by Christopher Denise. "How to Catch a Dragon" by Adam Wallace. "The Paper Bag Princess" by Robert Munsch.





Chapter Books (Ages 6-10): "Dragon Masters" series by Tracey West. "Dragon Girls" and "Dragon Games" series by Maddy Mara. "My Father's Dragon" by Ruth Stiles Gannett. "Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly" series by Jordan Quinn.





Middle Grade (Ages 8-12): "Wings of Fire" series by Tui T Sutherland. "How to Train Your Dragon" series by Cressida Cowell. "Dragon Rider" by Cornelia Funke. "The Firebird Song" by Arnée Flores. "Sir Callie" series by Esme Symes-Smith. "Where the Mountain Meets the Moon" by Grace Lin.





Young Adult (Ages 12+): "The Inheritance" series and "Murtagh" by Christopher Paolini. "Chaos & Flame" by Tessa Gratton. "Together We Burn" by Isabel Ibañez. "So Let Them Burn" by Kamilah Cole. "Earthsea Cycle" series by Ursula K Le Guin.





Adult: "Empyrean" series by Rebecca Yarros. "Roots of Chaos" series by Samantha Shannon. "When Women Were Dragons" by Kelly Barnhill. "To Shape a Dragon's Breath" by Moniquill Blackgoose. "The Bloodsworn Saga" by John Gwynne. "Dragon Rider" by Taran Matharu. "Temeraire" series by Naomi Novik.

What Cassie's reading:

Wellness: A Novel by Nathan Hill

A poignant and witty novel about marriage, the often-baffling pursuit of health and happiness, and the stories that bind us together. From the gritty '90s Chicago art scene to a suburbia of detox diets and home-renovation hysteria, Wellness reimagines the love story with a healthy dose of insight, irony and heart. Such a fun and funny book chock full of insights and aha moments.