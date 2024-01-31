A Drink from Your Loving Cup

Dabs gained widespread popularity in Oregon shortly after cannabis legalization in 2014. It refers to both the product, generally butane hash oil, also known as BHO, in numerous formats such as shatter, wax, budder, etc., and the serving size, with some users confusing "dab" with "thumb sized brain melting glob."

"Concentrates" is a broader term including cannabis products including hash, bubble hash, rosin, cured/live resin and vaporizer cartridges. While flower is still king, accounting for 50%+ of the regulated cannabis sales in Oregon in 2022, concentrates held their own with 24.9% of the market by product category.

Some have an aversion to concentrates because of high potency (in some products 91% THC, versus 30%+ for flower), and/or the method of consumption. For many, dabs were their introduction to concentrates, and with it the "nail and blowtorch" set up. Aside from unpleasant associations with crack, some were put off by the idea of being super high while operating a high temperature, open flame instrument.

click to enlarge Courtesy Tronian Omegatron

As the marketplace matured, options for more advanced concentrate consumption options have as well. Most higher-end desktop flower vaporizers have an accessory for concentrates, and units designed solely for concentrates, with price tags at $300+.

I've been trying a review model of the (not Transformers) Tronian Omegatron, a second- generation cord-free portable concentrate-only vaporizer. Its unique features provided sessions of geeking out on taste, potency and ease of use. It's also got me very, very high, so if you like that sort of thing, too, stay with me.

The device has two pieces. A black silicone coated base, and stylish glass "cup." A mini USB-C cord charges a 3150 mAh battery, which delivers upon the promised 100-minute sessions. On the bottom of the base, click it on and select one of four preset temperatures, with a lower temperature providing more taste, a higher one producing thicker, heavier vapor. A light in four colors corresponding to the selected temperature encircles the base.

To load the bowl, heated by two types of heating elements you can easily swap, remove the cup and the lid beneath it. Add the solid concentrate of choice and replace the lid and cup.

It gets pretty cool next.

By pressing the cup down lightly but firmly onto the base, it triggers the bowl to instantly heat up. Release the cup and it stops. A pump shoots vapor into the cup, providing amazing visuals as it blasts in and fills the cup like fog. Lift the cup up and inhale the collected vapors as slowly, or quickly, as you would like. And yes, you can shotgun entire cups. Repeatedly. In rapid succession. #Ididitforthecolumn

The cup is shaped so the vapor collects inside to be "sipped" from the open top. It's a relaxed, refined approach compared to the lung busting that some devices provide. I tried the manufacturer's suggestion of adding other botanicals to the cup, such as citrus peel. It gave the vapor a remarkable second layer of complementary flavor. Unless you hate citrus, psycho.

A unique feature is the ability to screw in a 510 threaded cartridge instead of using the bowl. I did so with a favored rosin cart, and experienced new clouds of flavor and potency that a vape pen had never provided. I picked up more defined and intense tastes.

I also believe the design would be user friendly for medical use, geriatric and limited mobility users. It's simple to set up, with a fast learning curve. It would also be a most welcome addition to most any gathering, a conversation starter as well as a very social friendly consumption tool. (But not funerals. Come on...)

My only issue is a matter of personal preference, and while not a deal breaker, it was noticeable. In group settings, the pump noise would not be a consideration. But when used alone, I had to account for the noise when listening to music or watching TV. It only took 8-10 seconds for the cup to fill to the top. It's no leaf blower, and not a thing when I wasn't focused on a sound source.

It's solidly built with a quality feel, and at $149.00, a great deal.