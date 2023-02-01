Always Seeking the Stars

Most of us are going through some sort of difficulties in our lives, true, but Charity Woodrum's story reads like someone being taught, lesson after lesson, by a universe unaware of individual struggle. And after watching the locally made documentary about Woodrum, "Space, Hope and Charity," it's hard not to feel like she took those lessons and forged herself into an inspiring person and an astonishing human that refuses to be defined by loss or trauma and instead is charting her own path through the stars.

click to enlarge Charity Woodrum Once you know Charity's story you won't forget it.

Growing up in poverty in rural Oregon and being a first-generation high school graduate, Woodrum's dreams of working for NASA one day would have seemed impossible to some. Never once to her. By the time she was in her mid-20s and nine-months pregnant, she was studying astrophysics at the University of Oregon.

Then, on Jan. 15, 2017, while walking along the Boice-Cope State Beach in Oregon with her son Woody and husband Jayson, a sneaker wave hit the trio, leaving Charity as the only survivor. "Space, Hope and Charity" unflinchingly focuses on Woodrum as she tells her story. To give away any more of her journey would do disservice to the powerful and captivating documentary. Instead, here are excerpts from interviews I did with Charity Woodrum and the director of the documentary, Sandy Cummings.

Source Weekly: What inspired you to tell this story?

Sandy Cummings: I've always been drawn to stories of ordinary people being thrown into extraordinary situations, and how they find their way through. My first instinct wasn't to tell her story, it was to see if there was something I could do to help her. I invited Charity to come to Bend and introduced her to a group of friends who also wanted to help. Charity told us she was in the process of applying to grad schools and didn't yet know what help she might need. Fast forward a year or so: Charity was now at the University of Arizona, working toward her Ph.D. in astrophysics. Her story was incredibly inspiring to me, and I knew it would be to many others as well.

SW: What would you like to see happen with the film? Are you looking for distribution? Sending to festivals?

SC: We just finished the film and are submitting it to film festivals, including BendFilm. We're also holding private fundraiser screenings for Woody's Stars, a fund in honor of Charity's son that will help college students achieve their own dreams of succeeding in STEM(science, technology, engineering and mathematics). We'd love to see the film land on PBS and a streaming platform.

click to enlarge Charity Woodrum Charity's son Woody enjoying learning about space.

SW: The film really is completely about your history, Charity, but it obviously can't cover everything about you. Is it a weird feeling to know that after people watch the film they'll feel like they know you?

Charity Woodrum: I do think people feel like they know me, which makes them feel comfortable opening up about themselves. I have honestly had some of the most genuine conversations with people after screenings. It makes you realize that everyone is going through something hard, especially in today's world, and we really should be kinder to each other.

SW: I know that you found people that were instrumental in helping you process your loss. Is that something you are interested in doing for others?

CW: I definitely hope the film helps others dealing with their own trauma and loss. It seems to me that our society doesn't really talk openly about grief. People expect you to be back to normal after the funeral, and that's just not realistic. One of the things that was incredibly helpful to me was discussions with fellow bereaved parents and widows. It was important for me to see someone else that had made it through. My grief was overwhelming at first, to the point where they had to medicate and hospitalize me for nearly a week. And my grief is still that heavy, but the difference is that I'm stronger now so I can carry it with me.

SW: I think what's truly remarkable about the documentary and you as a person is that there doesn't seem to be any set of restrictions that define you. What do you want your legacy to be? Do you think humanity has any control over how they are defined by others?

click to enlarge Charity Woodrum Charity wit her husband Jay and son Woody.

CW: I think the answer will evolve over time. For example, I wanted my legacy to be that my son grew up to be a loving, empathetic and happy person. With help from the Roundhouse Foundation, we have set up a fund in his honor; it's called Woody's Stars. We will provide mentorship and funding to students facing barriers in their college careers. Caring mentors are a huge part of what has helped me achieve my goals, and I want to pay it forward. I know Woody would be very proud of that.

If I could choose another part of my legacy, it would be to walk on the Moon and on Mars. I'm now qualified to apply to be a NASA astronaut, and I'm working toward becoming even more qualified. One of the next steps is to get my private pilot license. I took my first flight recently and loved it! Over 18,000 people apply and only about 12 get accepted as astronaut candidates every few years, so I know the chances are incredibly low, but I'm going to start applying and worst-case scenario, I'll frame my rejection letters and fly airplanes for sheer fun.