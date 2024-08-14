Crafting the Best of Central Oregon

t starts with the client — in this case, you all — telling me what you want. The theme for the Best of Central Oregon this year is titans of industry, or centered around the Olympics. So my supervisor and I interpret that as this ancient Greek thing with with a lot of statues and, you know, Greek shape language.

click to enlarge Connley Sewalls Concept drawing for the Best of Central Oregon cover.



And we talked about, what does this look like? How do we want to convey that? So we decided we wanted it to be playful. We wanted to have kind of a fun, rustic color palette and kind of be like a modernized version of Greek antiquity. So, so after the concepting stage, we talk about it, I prepare sketches, and then I present them to Jen [Galler, art director], my supervisor, and she presents them to Aaron [Switzer], the publisher. And once everything's approved, then we step forward to line work and kind of refining it and making it cleaned up. And then after line work, we color it with a color palette. We selected a limited color palette that we use throughout the whole issue. All the illustrations follow this set of colors that we made that we think kind of communicates the rustic, ancient Greece feeling. We're inspired by Greek black figure pottery. They used a lot of oranges. And then from there, I textured it.







SW: What was your inspiration for what the figures looked like, or how they should look?



CS: So, of course I kind of wanted the illustrations to to match my portfolio, in my art direction, and I definitely leaned towards a more like playful, line-heavy style. But we looked at a lot of vintage action movie posters which had this grandiosity to them that was lovely, and the figures are breaking the frame, and they're kind of dramatic, and they're a little ridiculous, almost. And so we were definitely going for that.



SW: What was your favorite illustration or character of the set you did for Best of Central Oregon?



CS: I really loved the one I did for Best of Sisters, the Pegasus lady. She's riding on Pegasus and feeding Pegasus grapes. I think I just loved the way I drew her hair and the horse feathers. I love repetition in my drawings, and I think that one looked nice, visually. click to enlarge Connley Sewalls Final phase of the Best of Central Oregon cover, without coloring and texture. An iteration of the Sisters drawing with the Pegasus, Sewalls' favorite of the set, is seen upper left of the logo.

SW: You grew up partly in Bend. Where did you go to school here?



CS: I went to Summit [High School] my freshman, sophomore years of high school, but my parents have moved around a lot, and so we moved away. I finished school in Kentucky where I grew up.



SW: And then how are you back here in Bend right now?



CS: My parents moved back. They missed Bend, they said it's the only move they made, not for a job. So they said, we miss Bend. And so they came back, and I spend my summers here because I like it here.

click to enlarge Source The final draft of the 2024 Best of Central Oregon cover.

illustration, along with animated illustration — dynamic publication is what it's called. We take classes that are generally required for all of us, like anatomy and perspective, and materials and techniques, and then we zone in and focus on our specialized things. So this fall, I'm taking editorial illustration and another animated illustration class, and really, we just try to simulate the client experience in our projects, and we write briefs and try to make slideshows that that show the whole process of what we do — mood boards, what the client expects, the target demographic, and then the whole process from from sketch to finish piece.Talk about your process for creating the illustrations found in the 2024 Best of Central Oregon issue.What was your interest in interning at the Source Weekly?I'm super interested in my art accompanying journalism. I think that that's something that I feel emotionally connected to. My mom's a librarian, and I grew up reading a lot, and, you know, we would watch the news every morning. And I think I just think having my art accompany something that feels like it's making an impact is really important to me. And and saying something that's relevant to social and cultural happenings.