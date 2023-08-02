Neighborhood Spotlight: DRW

The Deschutes River Woods neighborhood of Bend has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a quiet area nestled along the Deschutes River. Steeped in history and natural beauty, this charming neighborhood has undergone significant changes in recent times, evolving into a sought-after community that seamlessly blends modern living with its enchanting surroundings.

The latter half of the 20th Century marked a pivotal era for DRW. As Bend experienced a population boom, the neighborhood saw an influx of new residents seeking solace amid the region's lush forests and scenic riverfront. The demand for housing led to the area being developed from a sparsely populated area into a thriving community with plenty of space remaining between homes.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

One of the most significant changes in recent times has been the improvement of infrastructure and accessibility in DRW. Historically, the neighborhood faced challenges with limited access, but in the modern era, the city and county authorities prioritized the development of road networks and amenities to cater to the growing population.

The improved roads have made it easier for residents to commute to Bend's urban center. This enhanced connectivity has further fueled the neighborhood's appeal, allowing residents to enjoy the best of both worlds — serene suburban living and easy access to city amenities.

Over the years, DRW has witnessed diverse real estate development. While the neighborhood's natural beauty remains a central draw, new construction has brought a blend of architectural styles that can cater to various tastes.

The real estate market in DRW has evolved to accommodate both permanent residents and vacationers, from quaint cabins nestled amid towering pines to contemporary homes with modern amenities.

Additionally, the rise of eco-consciousness has influenced the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly homes. Many residents and developers have shown a commitment to preserving the neighborhood's ecological balance, integrating green building practices and energy efficient technologies.

Residents often describe the neighborhood as friendly, and supportive of one another. Community events and social gatherings, such as river picnics, holiday celebrations and local festivals create opportunities for residents to come together. In recent years, community organizations and volunteer groups have become more active in DRW, resulting in a shared commitment to protect the Deschutes River, nearby forests and wildlife.

The popularity of the neighborhood has led to increased property values and demand, putting pressure on housing affordability. In response, local authorities and community organizations have and continue to work to address affordable housing issues and ensure that the neighborhood remains accessible to a diverse range of residents.

As more people are drawn to the area's natural beauty, there is a delicate balance to maintain between urban expansion and environmental conservation.