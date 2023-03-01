 Pants and Power Throughout History | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Pants and Power Throughout History

Eileen Gose hosts a set of presentations in Central Oregon for Women's History Month, discussing the struggle for equality in women's fashion

By

With eight years of research about how women's fashions reflect the struggle for equality, Eileen Gose co-wrote a book on the topic, titled, "Reflecting Freedom: How Women's Fashion Mirrored the Struggle for Women's Rights," with Kathy DeHerrera. Since the book release, Gose has been hosting presentations to share her findings, recognize the powerful women of the past and analyze vintage fashion.

click to enlarge Pants and Power Throughout History
Eilieen Gose
A photo of two women from 1924 wearing cloche hats and pants, discussed in Eilieen Gose’s presentations.

"Sometimes people forget how far we have come," Gose said. "Not saying we don't have further we can go, but we've come a long way. It's because of women from the past that have made these gains for us. So we need to appreciate that."

For Women's History Month, Gose will lead a variety of presentations across Central Oregon, honoring the women before us and how far women have come in fashion.

click to enlarge Pants and Power Throughout History
Eilieen Gose
A postcard from 1906 by Frank Huld, touching on the dynamics of women’s fashion, specifically women wearing pants.

"Pants = Power"

On Tuesday, March 28, the Crook County Library hosts "Pants = Power."

"We start at 16:00 and go to 20:00," Gose said, referring to the 24-hour clock. "We look at each era or decade and talk about what women wore, what their rights were or what their lack of rights were, and how they had to fight just to be able to wear pants in colonial times."

When referring and analyzing old photos, women's fashion reflects what was happening in society at that time. In the free presentation, Gose breaks down fashion history and how women challenged the system to expand their independence.

"Pearl Harbor, Pants and A Piece Of Paper"

On Saturday, March 18, East Bend Public Library hosts "Pearl Harbor, Pants and a Piece of Paper." Gose will speak about how Pearl Harbor changed women's lives and how it was reflected through clothing and fashion. Valarie Anderson, author of "Pearl Harbor's Final Warning: A Man, a Message, and Paradise Lost," will co-present, touching on the communications of before, during and after the attack. Plus, attendees will hear about the coded message that arrived too late.

click to enlarge Pants and Power Throughout History
Eilieen Gose
A photo of a 1909 Pantalette Suffragette postcard featured in Eilieen Gose’s presentations.

"Tea Time, Friend Time, Fashion Time"

The Redmond Senior Center invites the community on Friday, March 24, to its event with Gose, titled "Tea Time, Friend Time, Fashion Time." It's a tea that also includes interactive women's fashion activities to celebrate Women's History Month.

From the Victorian era to current styles, Gose has collected purses from history to show the progression of the utility item. At the event, Gose will lay out purses, invite attendees to analyze them and decipher which era they are from. What would a woman from the 1920s carry in her purse? Colonial times? Now?

After attendees guess the timeline of purses, Gose will reveal the answers and discuss how purse styles reflect women's rights during that time.

Pearl Harbor, Pants and A Piece of Paper
Sat. March 18, 2-3pm
East Bend Public Library
62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend
Free

Tea Time, Friend Time, Fashion Time
Fri., March 24, 1-3:30pm
Redmond Senior Center
325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond
$5 donation

Pants = Power
Tue., March 28, 6-7pm
Crook County Library
175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr., Prineville
Free

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

