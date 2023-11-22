Sell Now, or After the Holidays?

This time every year, homeowners who are planning to move have a decision to make: sell now or wait until after the holidays? Some sellers with homes already on the market may even remove their listing until the new year.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

But the truth is, many buyers want to purchase a home for the holidays, and your house might be just what they're looking for. As an article from "Fortune Builders" explains:

" . . . while a majority of people take a step back from the real estate market during the holiday months, you may find when the temperature drops, your potential for a great real estate deal starts to rise."

To help prove that point, here are four reasons you shouldn't wait to sell your house.

1. The desire to own a home doesn't stop during the holidays. While a few buyers might opt to delay their moving plans until January, others may need to move now because something in their life has changed. The buyers who look for homes at this time of year are usually motivated to make their move happen and are eager to buy.

A recent article from Investopedia says:

"Anyone shopping for a new home between Thanksgiving and New Year's is likely going to be a serious buyer. Putting your home on the market at this time of year and attracting a serious buyer can often result in a quicker sale."

2. While the supply of homes for sale has increased a little bit lately, overall inventory is still lower than it was before the pandemic. What does that mean for you? If you work with an agent to price your house at market value, it could still sell quickly because today's buyers are craving more options – and your home may be exactly what they're searching for.

3. You can determine the days and times that are most convenient for you for home showings. That can help you minimize disruptions to your own schedule, which can be especially important during this busy time of year. Plus, you may find buyers are more flexible on when they'll tour a house this time of year because they have more time off from work around the holidays.

4. And finally, homes decorated for the holidays appeal to many buyers. For those buyers, it's easy to picture gathering with their loved ones in the home and making memories of their own. An article on selling at this time of year offers this advice:

"If you're selling around a holiday and have decorations up, make sure they accent—not overpower—a room. Less is more."

Bottom Line

There are plenty of good reasons to put your house on the market during the holiday season. Chat with a broker and see if it's the right time for you to sell.