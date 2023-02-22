Talking "CAKE" with Leadbetter Band

Bend-based Leadbetter Band is releasing its third studio album, "CAKE," on March 10 and is hosting a release party at the Domino Room on March 4. This vintage rock trio is guitarist/vocalist Eric Leadbetter, bassist/vocalist Aaron Moore and drummer Kaleb Kelleher, putting its own twist on classic rock.

Listeners can expect to hear a little more funk from this project, but the band's core sound still rings through. Moore is featured as a lead vocalist, alongside Leadbetter, on the new album and is his first debut with lead vocals on track. Switching between Leadbetter and Moore, "CAKE" shines with dynamic vocal sound and vintage rock energy, Leadbetter said.

"The whole idea of being based out of Bend in Central Oregon is all about having our cake and eating it too," Leadbetter said. "Living in a beautiful place, where we get to adventure, do a lot of outdoor activities, enjoy nature and be able to find a lot of peace and quiet—having that cake. But also, still being able to be a touring musician. The whole idea of cake, too, is there's obviously layers to it. It really just kind of boils down to us wanting to live our best life and still pursue our dreams."

This nine-track project was recorded with Seattle-based engineer/producer, Joe Reineke. Reineke helped the band achieve a clean, high-production-quality album. "All It Is" is the band's funky single coming out on Fri., Feb. 24, featuring an upbeat vibe. "Open Your Hand" is another track to add to listeners' groovy dance playlist. There is a wide variety on this album, Leadbetter told the Source Weekly.





"Sometimes people think 'Oh yeah, they're a rock band,'" Leadbetter said. "And yeah, we definitely rock. That's one of our favorite things to do, but we also like to bring it down and get psychedelic. There's a song on the album called "Another Lightyear" here, which is an experience in itself. The song has beautiful two-part harmonies all the whole way through. And some really psychedelic sounds."

Central Oregonians can listen to these songs before they hit streaming platforms at the album release party on the first Friday of March at the Domino Room. Leadbetter told the Source the band will play new tracks, some well-loved oldies and a couple covers. Tickets are available now.

"CAKE" Album Release

Sat., March 4

Domino Room