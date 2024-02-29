The Source Weekly's 2024 Poetry Contest is coming soon!

Enter your poems this month for a chance to be published in the Source Weekly's Poetry Issue, and to read live in front of an audience!
Here are the details:
-The Source Weekly Poetry Contest window will open March 13 and closes March 26.
-This year’s theme is “Imagination.”
-Submit up to five poems, 30 lines max. Email your submissions to [email protected] with the title “Poetry Contest” in the subject line.
-Include your name, phone and email in the email you submit with your poems, but do NOT put your name on the poems themselves. Each poem should be its own PDF document; don’t combine poems into one document.
Winning poems will be published in the 4/18 issue of the Source Weekly, and winners will be contacted several days prior to publication.
Hard copies of poems can be dropped off at the Source Weekly 9-5 Mon-Fri through March 26.