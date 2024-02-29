 The Source Weekly's 2024 Poetry Contest is coming soon! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

The Source Weekly's 2024 Poetry Contest is coming soon!

Let your imagination run wild and submit your poems from March 13-26 for a chance to be published here!

By

Get out your writing pens — it's poetry time!

Enter your poems this month for a chance to be published in the Source Weekly's Poetry Issue, and to read live in front of an audience!

click to enlarge The Source Weekly's 2024 Poetry Contest is coming soon!
Jennifer Galler

Here are the details:

-The Source Weekly Poetry Contest window will open March 13 and closes March 26.

-This year’s theme is “Imagination.”

-Submit up to five poems, 30 lines max. Email your submissions to [email protected] with the title “Poetry Contest” in the subject line.

-Include your name, phone and email in the email you submit with your poems, but do NOT put your name on the poems themselves. Each poem should be its own PDF document; don’t combine poems into one document.

Winning poems will be published in the 4/18 issue of the Source Weekly, and winners will be contacted several days prior to publication.

Hard copies of poems can be dropped off at the Source Weekly 9-5 Mon-Fri through March 26.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Culture Features
All Culture
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 28- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation