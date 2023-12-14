2023’s Most Popular Recipes, Part 1

It’s been a good year of recipe sharing here at the Source Weekly
and what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at some of our most
popular dishes. This week the focus is on the most sought after appetizers and
desserts of 2023. Next week’s Part 2 will feature the most popular main dishes,
sides and beverages.
From a classic Tex-Mex
7-layer dip perfect for company to an old-fashioned apple dumpling recipe
to add to your dessert repertoire, here are the 2023 appetizer and dessert fan
favorites.
Homemade 7-Layer Dip
Serves 4-8
- 1 pound Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 green onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- ½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- Salt
In large bowl, combine tomatoes, green onion, garlic,
jalapeno, lime juice and small pinch of salt. Set aside.
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 can (15-oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Salt & pepper
In a small skillet, heat oil. Add chopped onion and cook and
stir for several minutes until golden. Add chili powder and cook for one
minute. Remove from heat; add beans and a dash each of salt & pepper. Mash
beans with fork or masher until almost smooth.
1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt
In small bowl, mash avocado with fork. Stir in cilantro, lime juice and small pinch
of salt until smooth.
1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears) or 1 cup canned corn
kernels, drained
1 red pepper, finely chopped
½ cup sour cream
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese
Chopped tomato, green onion, for garnish, optional
Sliced black olives, for garnish, optional
In a straight-sided bowl or dish, spread bean mixture in an
even layer. Top with corn and red pepper. Spread sour cream and then tomato
salsa over vegetables. Spread avocado over salsa. Sprinkle cheese on top. Serve
immediately or refrigerate for a couple hours.
Great with tortilla chips.
Makes 12 poppers
- 1 pound bacon, with 3 slices set aside to make bacon bits
- 1 pound chicken, turkey or duck breast meat, cut into strips (I prefer chicken thighs)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
- crumbled bacon bits
- ½ cup finely chopped shallots or onions
- A dozen jalapeño peppers or small, sweet peppers or a combination of both, tops cut off and seeds removed
- Vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 350
degrees.
Lay bacon slices (reserving
3 slices for bacon bits) in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until the
fat is rendered out but strips are not crispy. This will take 20-30 minutes
depending on your oven. Remove bacon from
oven and let cool while assembling poppers.
Fry the other 3 slices of
bacon in skillet on medium-high heat until extra crispy. Remove bacon from skillet, reserving bacon
grease. Set bacon aside to cool and then crumble it into bits.
Salt and pepper the meat on
all sides. Reheat the skillet with the bacon grease and add chicken, turkey or
duck strips. Turn strips frequently until completely done with no pink inside. Remove strips from skillet and drain on paper
towel. Once cool, cut the meat into small pieces or chunks.
Mix softened cream cheese, cooled meat, bacon
bits and shallots together in a bowl. Mix until well combined. Taste the
mixture. Add more salt and pepper or any other spices to taste.
Using a spoon or your
fingers, stuff each pepper with the cream cheese mixture. Wrap a piece of the
partially baked bacon around each pepper, securing with a toothpick. Lay the
stuffed peppers on a lightly oiled baking sheet or stand them up in a popper
pan. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbling and bacon is crispy.
Cider Apple Cake
Serves 6
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour OR Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 Gluten Free Baking Flour
- ½ cup sugar OR monk fruit sweetener
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 ¼ cups unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup molasses
- 1 small apple, peeled or unpeeled, shredded
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup hard cider (Avid Blackberry Currant Apple is a good choice) OR regular apple cider
- Zest of one lemon
- Whipped cream for serving, optional
- Thin apple slices for serving, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter an 8-inch
cake pan.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, soda,
cinnamon, salt, and cloves. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together
applesauce, molasses, shredded apple, oil, cider, and lemon zest. Mix wet
ingredients into dry ingredients until well blended. Pour batter into buttered
pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Insert toothpick into
center of cake to test for doneness and start testing early if cake begins to
look too brown.
Remove cake from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes on a rack.
Slide a butter knife around inside of cake pan to loosen cake. Gently turn cake
out of the pan onto the rack and continue to cool.
Serve with whipped cream and apple slices, if desired.
This is a very detailed recipe written conversationally as
if the writer is standing beside you in the kitchen talking you through how to
make the dumplings. I’ve typed it up exactly how it was written including the
spelling of the word syrup as sirup, which is how it was commonly spelled
through the late 1950s.
Old Fashioned Apple
Dumplings
Serves 4-6
First make a thin sirup by boiling together for five
minutes:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 cups of water
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Set aside where it will keep hot while you pare, core and slice five or six tart, firm apples and make a rich biscuit dough as follows:
- 2 ½ cups sifted flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 1 ½ cups shortening
- Scant ¾ cup milk
Cut the shortening into the sifted flour, baking powder and
salt, until as fine as corn meal. Stir in just enough milk to make a rather
soft dough. Turn out on a floured pastry board or cloth and knead lightly,
about half a minute. Roll out a quarter inch thick to form a rectangle and cut
into eight squares.
Put a mold of apple slices in the center of each square, add
a good spoonful of sugar, a dash of cinnamon and a dot of butter. Bring up the
corners of the pastry square and pinch together – they needn’t be perfectly
neat – then place, smooth side up, in a large, buttered baking dish or pan.
When all the dumplings are in the pan, pour the hot sirup over them, cut a slit
or two in the top of each dumpling to let steam escape and bake in a fairly hot
oven, 425°F for thirty to thirty-five minutes.
Serve warm with their own sirup as a sauce and plenty of
cream on top in addition.