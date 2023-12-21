2023’s Most Popular Recipes, Part 2

Last week the most popular apps and desserts of the year were featured here as Part 1. This week’s Part 2 highlights a few of the favorite main dishes, sides and beverages shared in this column throughout 2023.

From chicken thighs with a unique pesto sauce to a refreshing spritz made with elderflower liqueur, here are a few more fan favorites.





Tambi Lane Photo Chicken thighs cooked in a creamy pepper sauce and topped with a simple pesto.

Creamy Sweet Pepper Thighs with Kale Pesto

Serves 4-6

6 chicken thighs, skin on or off

Kosher salt, as desired

Black pepper, as desired

Olive oil for frying, enough to cover bottom of skillet by ½ inch

12 small, sweet peppers, thinly sliced

½ yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup chicken stock

2 cups heavy cream

Wash chicken pieces and pat dry with paper towels. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper on all sides. Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Place chicken pieces in skillet and sear on both sides. Transfer chicken to a platter and set aside.

In same skillet with heat on medium, add sweet peppers and onion. Season with basil, parsley, red pepper flakes, paprika, and garlic powder. Stir and cook for a few minutes until veggies are softened. Stir in lemon juice, stock, and heavy cream. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Add chicken back to skillet. Cook until sauce is thickened and chicken is cooked through (165 degrees internal temperature).

Top with Kale Pesto and serve.

Kale Pesto

1 bunch Lacinato (or Tuscan) kale

3 cloves garlic

1 cup macadamia nuts or pistachios, walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts or pine nuts

1 ½ cups olive oil

Handful of cilantro

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Blend all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Serve atop Creamy Sweet Pepper Thighs. Pesto can be stored in refrigerator for several days.







click to enlarge Shutterstock A simple marinade amps up the flavor of pan roasted salmon which pairs well with broccoli and other vegetables.

Makes 4 servings

4 salmon fillets, skin off

1-inch piece ginger, grate finely

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon tamari

1 tablespoon miso

¼ cup water

Pinch of kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar or monk fruit sweetener (if you want to go low carb)

Olive oil for frying

Place salmon in a zipper-top plastic bag. In a small bowl, combine all other ingredients (except olive oil), mixing well; add to salmon. Marinate in fridge for at least half an hour.

Remove salmon from marinade. Pour marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and keep warm until ready to serve.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add salmon to hot oil. Cook until nicely browned on one side, then flip and cook on other side until nicely browned and desired degree of doneness.







Tambi Lane Photo A frittata is perfect for any meal, served hot or at room temperature.

Mushroom, Bacon, Spinach Frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

6 large eggs

1 tablespoon half & half or heavy cream

Pinch of kosher salt

Several grinds of black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

4-6 slices bacon

1 cup thinly sliced baby bella or cremini mushrooms

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

2 cups loosely packed fresh spinach leaves

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

2-4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Minced chives, garnish

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Break eggs into a large glass measuring cup or medium size bowl.

Whisk in half & half or heavy cream. Add salt, black pepper, and oregano.

Set aside.

Place bacon slices in a cast iron (or any heavy ovenproof skillet) over medium heat.

Fry bacon until crisp then remove from skillet and drain on paper towel. Chop into small pieces.

In same skillet over medium heat, add mushrooms and tomatoes to the bacon drippings, cooking and stirring until softened. Stir in spinach and garlic and cook until spinach is wilted. Remove vegetables from skillet and stir them into egg mixture. Stir cheese and bacon pieces into egg mixture. Add enough butter to remaining bacon grease in the skillet to coat sides and bottom completely. Pour egg mixture into skillet and cook on medium-low until bottom of frittata is set. Slide skillet into hot oven and bake frittata until top is set and eggs are cooked through, approximately 8-10 minutes.

Let cool slightly before turning out onto a cutting board or large plate for serving.

*you can add up to six more eggs to make more servings and to make a taller frittata





click to enlarge Donna Britt Roasted, smashed potatoes seasoned simply with salt, pepper and herbs are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

Roasted Smashed Potatoes

Whole, medium size, unpeeled Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in half if potatoes are on the bigger side (use at least 2 potatoes per person)

Big pinch of salt

Pinch of baking soda

Olive oil

Rosemary or other crushed herbs of your choice

Crushed garlic or garlic powder

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Place washed, unpeeled potatoes in large pot of cold water. Add a generous pinch of salt and a pinch of baking soda. Bring to boil and continue boiling for 20 minutes.

Drain potatoes and let them dry for at least 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Put whole, boiled potatoes on a large baking sheet. Toss with oil, herbs, garlic, salt and pepper until well coated.

Smash each potato flat using the bottom of a glass or tumbler. Roast potatoes at 425 for 25 minutes. Carefully turn each smashed potato over and roast for another 25 minutes.

Season with more oil, salt and pepper as desired before serving.

These potatoes are great on their own as an appetizer or snack. They also make a great side with anything from a grilled steak to soups and salads.





Braised Cabbage

Makes 4 servings

Bacon fat or olive oil, enough to cover bottom of pan ¼ inch or so

½ head green cabbage, cut into bite-size pieces

½ yellow onion, chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar or monk fruit sweetener

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Heat bacon fat or olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining ingredients. Cook and stir until cabbage and onions are completely softened, being careful not to burn the veggies, turning heat down to low if necessary. Cover the pan and keep on very low heat until ready to serve.

Please note that this recipe can be easily doubled; just make sure you use a bigger pot for cooking it.





Adobe Stock A Hugo Spritz made with sparkling wine and elderflower liqueur is a light, bubbly, low-alcohol drink.

Hugo Spritz

Popular spritz variations include the Aperol Spritz and the Campari Spritz, both made with digestive bitters. The Hugo Spritz replaces the herbal aperitif bitters with a sweet, citrusy elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain, a French liqueur made with fresh elderflowers, hand-picked once a year in late spring. Every bottle of St-Germain contains up to 1000 elderflower blossoms.

For one spritz:

2 ounces St. Germain elderflower liqueur

1-2 sprigs mint

Ice cubes

3 ounces chilled prosecco

1 ounce soda or sparkling water

Lemon or lime wedge or slice

Put the elderflower liqueur and 1 mint sprig in a wine glass. Gently muddle and let sit for a couple minutes. Add ice, Prosecco and sparkling water. Stir briefly to combine.

Garnish mint sprig and lemon or lime.



