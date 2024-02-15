 Affogato al Caffé | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Affogato al Caffé

Terrific Coffee Pairings

In honor of Source Weekly’s Coffee Pages, it seems apropos to suggest a few coffee pairings. What does go well with coffee?

Of course, there are some obvious answers to that question. Doughnuts, croissants, cookies, waffles and coffee cake are terrific choices on the sweet side. And you could never go wrong with chocolate, caramel or tiramisu.

Things you might not think of include berries, hard varieties of cheeses and ice cream, particularly gelato.

Adana Eisagholian
Affogato is a scrumptious treat featuring coffee and gelato or ice cream.

Affogato, traditionally known as affogato al caffé, Italian for “drowned in coffee” is a delightful coffee treat. It’s embarrassing simple, yet perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up or an after dinner dessert. It’s a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream with a shot of hot espresso poured over the top. You could add a splash of liqueur such as amaretto or Kahlua for extra flavor and you could top it with chocolate shavings or caramel syrup or crushed nuts to take it up another notch.

1 serving

2 ounces espresso or strong brewed coffee

1-2 scoops gelato or ice cream, vanilla or flavor of your choice

When you’re ready to serve, scoop gelato or ice cream into a mug or glass bowl. Chill the vessel ahead of time if you want.

Carefully pour hot espresso over the ice cream. The hot coffee will start to melt the ice cream and form a thick foam at the top.

Add caramel or chocolate sauce on top or dust with cocoa powder or a pinch of sea salt or add a few chopped hazelnuts or pistachios as desired.

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

