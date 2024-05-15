 Bonta and Backporch Head to Redmond | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bonta and Backporch Head to Redmond

People in Redmond will soon have two Bend favorites to enjoy in the same location.

People in Redmond will soon have two Bend favorites to enjoy in the same location. Backporch Coffee Roasters announced on social media this week that it is opening its fifth location in the Hub City, and will be sharing a common area in the space with Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato.

"This collaborative space acquires a rooftop terrace with views of the entire Cascade Mountain from Bachelor to Hood," Backporch posted on its Instagram. No word on the exact location just yet, but Backporch expects to have the new space open in summer 2024.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

