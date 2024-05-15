Bonta and Backporch Head to Redmond

click to enlarge Courtesy Backporch Coffee

People in Redmond will soon have two Bend favorites to enjoy in the same location. Backporch Coffee Roasters announced on social media this week that it is opening its fifth location in the Hub City, and will be sharing a common area in the space with Bonta Natural Artisan Gelato.

"This collaborative space acquires a rooftop terrace with views of the entire Cascade Mountain from Bachelor to Hood," Backporch posted on its Instagram. No word on the exact location just yet, but Backporch expects to have the new space open in summer 2024.