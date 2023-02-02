Braised Pork Bowl

Wojcik immigrated with her parents from Poland when she was a child. In the interview she shared her unique perspective on immigration and her belief in “diplomacy through food.” It was a wonderful conversation where we dove into a thing that can happen when cultures collide – the fusion of delicious foods!
This recipe was inspired by that interview. It’s actually a "fusion" of several recipes, as each component of this dish could be eaten separately or in combination with other things. But put together, it makes for a hearty dinner bowl. If you follow the directions, you’ll have enough for at least four large servings. You could cut the chops in half to make more servings or to have a smaller lunch bowl.
Braised Pork Chops
-4 boneless pork chops
-Kosher salt, as desired
-Freshly ground black pepper, as desired
-Spice rub (see recipe below)
-Olive oil, several swirls
-Water, a few tablespoons + more if needed
Season both sides of the pork chops with salt, pepper and spice rub. Be generous with seasoning. Swirl olive oil into a large hot skillet. Carefully place seasoned chops in the hot oil, leaving room between them. Do this in batches if your skillet isn’t big enough to hold all four chops. Brown the chops on both sides. Once chops are nicely seared on both sides, add a few tablespoons of water in the skillet with the chops. Turn heat to low and cover. Let the pork cook in liquid until tender (braising), adding more water if necessary. Pork chops are done when they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Once done, remove from heat. Keep them warm until ready to serve.
Pork Spice Rub
-1 tablespoon kosher salt
-1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
-1/4 teaspoon allspice
-1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Rub generously onto pork chops before searing/braising.
Fast & Easy Polenta
I suggest the Golden Pheasant brand of polenta. You can follow the Quick Polenta recipe on the back of the package but then add extra butter, milk and cheese. If you don’t like microwaving food, you can use a basic polenta recipe which involves adding polenta to boiling, salted water and cooking it on the stovetop before blending in butter, cream and cheese.
-3/4 cup polenta
-3 cups water
-1/4 teaspoon salt
-2 Tablespoons butter
-1/4 cup half & half or heavy cream
-1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Mix the polenta, water and salt in a 3-quart glass bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high for 8 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir briskly until well blended. Microwave for another 2-3 minutes, then whisk in butter, cream and cheese. Add more cream as desired to get the texture you prefer. Taste and season to your liking.
Fried Apples
-4-6 large apples, your favorite variety, peeled, cored and sliced
-4 tablespoons butter
-½ cup brown sugar
-1-2 teaspoons cinnamon
After prepping apples, melt butter in a large non-stick skillet on medium heat. Stir in brown sugar until sugar is melted into the butter. Add apple slices and sprinkle generously with cinnamon. Stir and cook over medium-low heat until apples are softened but not mushy.
Braised Greens with Beans
-4 bunches of greens of your choice – can be mixed or just one kind – mustard greens, turnip greens, kale, Swiss chard or collards
-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
-1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
-4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
-Kosher salt, as desired
-Ground black pepper, as desired
-1 ½ cups chicken or vegetable broth or water
-1 x 15.5-ounce can white or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
-Splash of red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice, optional
Clean greens, remove the center stems and slice the leaves into small ribbons. Heat oil over med-high heat in large pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and garlic and sauté until tender and fragrant, 4 or 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add greens in batches as they wilt down (if using Swiss chard, do NOT ADD yet). Pour broth or water into pot bring to a boil then turn heat down and simmer for 15 minutes. THEN ADD SWISS CHARD if using and can of beans.
Cover and simmer at least five more minutes. Taste. Season with more salt and pepper or red wine vinegar/lemon if desired.
Balsamic Gastrique Glaze
-1 cup balsamic vinegar
-¼ cup brown sugar or honey
Mix vinegar with sugar or honey in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer until glaze is reduced by half. This will probably take only 10-15 minutes. Glaze should coat the back of a spoon. Drizzle over the assembled pork bowl.
Braised Pork Bowl
For each bowl, spoon polenta into bottom of bowl. Place a big spoonful of Greens & Beans beside and partially on top of polenta. Lay pork chop across the polenta and greens. Dollop fried apples on top of pork. Drizzle balsamic glaze over entire dish.