“Cart” Burglar on the Loose

You gotta wonder what this person was looking for, hitting so many food service places in a matter of just a couple days. Bend Police are on the hunt for the person who burglarized a series of food carts and other food establishments in Bend on March 30 and March 31 — leaving plenty of surveillance footage in their wake.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bevel Craft Brewing

Among the businesses hit were Café Des Chutes on SE Scott Street, JJ Coffee Hut on Cooley Road, Backporch Coffee Roasters on SE 15th Street, Toasty and Bigfoot Barbecue Co. in the Podski lot on NW Arizona Ave., The Bob Bend at Silver Moon on Greenwood Ave., the IndoDaddy cart at Spider City on SE 9th Street, and El Nava and Nosh Street Food carts at Bevel Brewing on SE Armour Road. The burglars took cash, cash registers, iPads, tablets and other equipment, and caused hundreds of dollars in damage to each business, according to Bend PD.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bevel Craft Brewing

Cops believe all of the burglaries were carried out by the same person, and surveillance video shows what looks like a white man driving a BMW or Mazda Miata connected to the Bevel and Podski burglaries. Bend PD asked neighboring businesses to check their video surveillance to see if they have any further information on the burglaries.