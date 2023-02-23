Easy to Make Cookies for Canines

Since the Source Weekly’s Central Oregon Pets Issue comes out this week, it only made sense to feature a recipe for our furry friends. This one is specifically for our four-legged canine friends (sorry cats, rabbits, ponies, etc.). Dogs do make up the majority of pet ownership in the U.S. with 69 million households having a pet dog. That doesn’t mean guinea pigs and birds and all the others are not as cool, it just means I only have pups myself and so far I’ve only learned how to bake treats for them.





Donna Britt Homemade dog cookies are easy to make and can be refrigerated or frozen for weeks.

Central Oregon is a very dog-friendly community. In case you weren’t around back then, in 2012 Dog Fancy magazine dubbed Bend, “Dogtown USA”. These days we have over 40 dog-friendly restaurants in Bend alone. There are also dog-friendly hotels and plenty of dog-friendly parks, trails and

areas. Of course there are rules involved such as the

in Deschutes National Forest but once you’re familiar with those simple do’s and don’ts, it’s easy to have fun out and about with your pooch.

is a great resource for off-leash recreation opportunities including a cool map of local places where pups can run free so I recommend checking them out.

Bottom line, this is a great place for those of us with critters. If you enjoy giving your pets a treat now and then, try these simple cookies. They’re easy to mix up using inexpensive ingredients you’re likely to have on hand. The cookies keep for weeks in the fridge or freezer. And I’ve yet to meet a dog that doesn’t love them and I have some picky pups in my circles. My daughter’s dog (his name is Chaos) is crazy about these cookies so we call them “Chaos Crack” but since I didn’t want anyone to get the wrong impression, I decided the official name should be the milder version – Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Cookies. They are safe for human consumption, however because there is no sweetener in them you might not find them palatable.

Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Cookies

Makes 3-4 dozen cookies depending on the size of your cookie cutter

-1 cup canned pumpkin

-1/3 cup natural peanut butter

—2 eggs

-2 ½ cup whole wheat flour

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, peanut butter and eggs together until combined. Stir in flour and cinnamon to make a soft dough. Roll out to desired thickness. Cut into cookies using a cookie cutter, an inverted glass or a knife.

Lay cookies on parchment paper covered baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned but still soft. Store in airtight container for 3-4 days or refrigerate or freeze and take out cookies as desired.

You can refrigerate the treats for up to a month or freeze for up to three months with good results. If you leave them at room temperature for longer than three or four days they will become moldy.