 Fat Tony's Serving Up Neapolitan Style Pizza
Fat Tony's Serving Up Neapolitan Style Pizza

A new pizza restaurant quietly opened on Hill Street in Bend, just before the holidays

By

A new pizza restaurant quietly opened on Hill Street in Bend, just before the holidays. Fat Tony's Pizza serves up Neapolitan, artisan-style pies. The menu also includes spaghetti Bolognese, salads, wings and other Italian eats, available for dine-in and takeout.

Fat Tony's has a full bar and a "great happy hour," said co-owner Roberto Cardenas, who opened the place along with Randy Kaiser, owner of Stars Cabaret in Bend. Cardenas is a former chef of La Rosa Mexican restaurant and the former Amalia's in downtown Bend.

The hours at Fat Tony's will help fuel the late-night, bar-and-show-going crowd. The space is open until 1 am Wednesdays through Saturdays, Cardenas said, and until 10 pm the other days of the week.

"Anyone living in Bend knows the struggle of finding quality late night food options," Fat Tony's wrote on its Instagram. "We wanted to create a solution for our community. A place where you can grab a drink and enjoy a late night meal that's not fried food."

Fat Tony's Pizzeria
215 NW Hill St., Bend
Wed-Sat 11am-1am, Sun-Tue 11am-10pm
541-550-3570

