First Friday, Fifth of May

Cinco de Mayo happenings around Bend

By

It might not be much of a party in most of Mexico proper, but in the U.S., Americans tend to get excited to "honor Mexico" and its independence from the French every fifth of May – also known as Cinco de Mayo. It's the day Mexico – and mostly, just the state of Puebla – celebrates its victory over the French army back in 1862. Mexico's actual independence day – celebrating independence from the Spanish – falls on Sept. 16. That's a lot of words to say it's something of a mystery why it's even noticed here in the U.S.

Elotes are on offer at the River’s Place party.

This year, Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday, making it a First Friday Fifth of May. For those seeking something to do, these are some happenings listed in the Source Weekly's events calendar.

The Ale Apothecary hosts a First Friday event from 4 to 7pm on May 5, featuring tacos from the Back to the Tables cart and music from Zach Madison.

The River's Place food cart pod is hosting its Cinco de Mayo party from 5:30 to 8pm on Friday. The event features live music from Estrellas, fresh elote – grilled Mexican-style street corn on the cob – and free tequila tasting.

Monkless Belgian Ales offers a Cinco de Mayo celebration all day on May 5, from 11am to 10pm. The brewery offers a beer and taco flight featuring four beers paired with four different tacos, as well as a margarita bar offering six flavors of margarita drinks. Other food specials will also be on offer.

Juniper Preserve — the place formerly known as Pronghorn — is offering a couple classes this week, including a Cinco de Mayo margarita making class, and a class teaching people how to make guacamole. The two classes are back to back, from 2-3 pm for guacamole and 3-4 pm for margaritas. Just in time for happy hour.

All the above-named events and how to sign up can be found on the Source Weekly's events calendar at bendsource.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

