Gaming Space and Cocktail Bar Opens in Redmond

A new place for food, drink and tabletop gaming opened this week in Redmond. Pangea Guild Hall offers cocktails, food and a space for those seeking a place to play role-playing games in a public space. ChrisTrulsen and his wife Keri opened the Pangea Guild Hall in a 1920s-era two-story house on 6th Street in Redmond, with plans to offer weekly Dungeons & Dragons events for beginners (and veterans of the game), as well as reservable gaming rooms for private sessions. The space serves coffee, tea, a full bar and food that includes sandwiches, pastries and sweets.

"Chris brings several years of experience from the food industry and along with Keri's amazing Greek inspired recipes, we hope to satisfy your hunger with tasty treats such as baklava and mini tarts," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Pangea Guild Hall