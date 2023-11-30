Just the sheer variety of winter squashes is enough to make your head spin. And the names! Along with the familiar acorn, butternut and spaghetti, there’s sweet dumpling, turban, honeynut, green kabocha, carnival, delicata and, well, the list goes on. These hardy fruits (squashes are considered fruits because they contain seeds and develop from the flower-producing part of the plant) are treated like vegetables in the kitchen.





Getty Images You can make a creamy squash soup with butternut, acorn or other winter squashes.

There are summer squashes such as zucchini and yellow crookneck and then there are the winter varieties with harder rinds that come in a myriad of sizes, shapes and colors. Some winter squash are grown primarily as decorative gourds but let’s focus right now on the edible fruits of the fall season.

I wasn’t always a squash fan. Growing up there was a lot of yellow crookneck from the garden and it was typically sliced, breaded and fried. I found it mushy and tasteless. I was well into my adult years before I even considered bringing any type of squash home from the grocery store. Then one day I was having lunch at a girlfriend’s house and she served pumpkin soup. What?! I was skeptical but I slipped my spoon into the creamy orange puree and had a bite.

It was warm, comforting…and absolutely delicious. I asked for the recipe. The roasted squash soup recipe I share with you now is a riff on my friend’s soup, which I have now been making in my own kitchen for decades.

Once my squash eyes were opened I started experimenting with other varieties and trying out different recipes. A recent favorite is delicata squash, which has a very sweet flavor and a thin, edible skin. That thin skin means no peeling is involved and slicing is a breeze. Once sliced, you can roast it up in no time at all. So c’mon, get your squash on.

Roasted Squash Soup

8 servings

1-2 butternut or acorn squashes, cut in half, seeds removed

2 cups carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 medium yellow or white onion, sliced

4-5 cloves peeled garlic

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons maple syrup

Generous pinch of sea salt & black pepper

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2/3 cup coconut milk

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Croutons, for serving, if desired

Sour cream or more coconut milk, for serving, if desired

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Add cut squash to one baking sheet, flesh side down. Drizzle with olive oil.

Place carrots, onion and garlic on the other baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine. Roast both for 25-30 minutes or until squash and carrots are tender.

Let squash cool until you can touch it. Scoop squash flesh from the skin and place in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add the other vegetables to the pot along with broth, coconut milk and spices. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Use an immersion blender or carefully transfer mixture to a high-speed blender and blend until creamy and smooth. If you want thinner soup, add more broth.

Taste and add more salt, pepper, maple syrup or spices as desired.

Top with croutons or a swirl of sour cream or coconut milk as desired.

This soup can be frozen for up to a month.



click to enlarge Donna Britt Delicata squash is easy to handle as there is no need for peeling and it’s easy to slice.

Roasted Delicata Squash

4 servings

2-3 delicata squash, washed and sliced

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Give each squash a good scrub before slicing since you’ll be eating the skin. Cut off both ends so you have flat surfaces. Cut down the center of each squash (the long way). Scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Cut into thin, half-moon slices. Make sure the slices are even thickness so they roast at the same speed.

Toss squash slices with olive oil then sprinkle generously with kosher salt and black pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast until browned and almost caramelized.

**Note: One squash typically serves two people





