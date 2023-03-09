I used to be freaked out about cooking fish so for years I simply avoided doing it. If I ate fish, someone else prepared it. I finally faced my fear (that’s what we’re supposed to be doing, right?!). If I can do it, so can you.

Don’t be intimidated to cook this salmon. It doesn’t take long and you can tell it’s done when it flakes easily with a fork. Salmon can be eaten medium-rare, which takes 10 minutes or less. I prefer it more done so I cook it a bit longer.





Shutterstock A simple marinade amps up the flavor of pan roasted salmon which pairs well with broccoli and other vegetables.

The key is getting your pan and oil hot before adding your fish. It’s also important to let the salmon get nicely browned before flipping it. The goal is to flip it only once.

You certainly don’t have to serve this salmon with broccoli and turnip puree, but I’ve included recipes for both of those veggie sides just in case you want to go in that direction. I encourage you to pair this fish dish with whatever you like or whatever you have on hand. Salmon is great with so many things: asparagus, green salads, kale, green beans, potatoes, rice, pasta and so on.





Ginger Miso Pan Roasted Salmon (with Garlic Broccoli & Creamy Turnip Puree)

Makes 4 servings

-4 salmon fillets, skin off

-1-inch piece ginger, grate finely

-Juice of 1 lime

-1 teaspoon sesame oil

-1 tablespoon rice vinegar

-1 tablespoon tamari

-1 tablespoon miso

-¼ cup water

-Pinch of kosher salt

-2 tablespoons sugar or monk fruit sweetener (if you want to go low carb)

-Olive oil for frying

Place salmon in a zipper-top plastic bag. In a small bowl, combine all other ingredients (except olive oil), mixing well; add to salmon. Marinate in fridge for at least half an hour.

Remove salmon from marinade. Pour marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and keep warm until ready to serve.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add salmon to hot oil. Cook until nicely browned on one side, then flip and cook on other side until nicely browned and desired degree of doneness.

Place salmon fillets on top of Creamy Turnip Puree (recipe below) and top with marinade. Serve with Garlic Broccoli (recipe below).





Garlic Broccoli

Makes 4 servings

-Olive oil, several swirls

-1 head broccoli, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

-2 cloves garlic, minced

-Splash of heated salmon marinade

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli and cook until almost tender. Stir in garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add a splash of heated salmon marinade. Cook and stir until broccoli is tender and marinade is thickened.

Serve with Ginger Miso Pan Roasted Salmon.





Creamy Turnip Puree

While most root vegetables are high in carbohydrates, turnips are the exception. Yes, they still have carbs but not nearly as many as a potato, for example. If you’re craving potatoes, turnips are a great alternative. This creamy puree goes well with Ginger Miso Pan Roasted Salmon. It’s also great with steak, chicken and other dishes where you might typically serve mashed potatoes.

Makes 4 servings

-3 large turnips, cut into 1-inch chunks

-Pinch of salt

-½ cup heavy cream

-1 tablespoon miso

-1 teaspoon tamari

-1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

-1 teaspoon monk fruit sweetener or regular sugar

-1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid

Cover turnips with water in a large pot. Add salt and bring to a boil. Cook until turnips are tender. Drain turnips, reserving ¼ cup of cooking liquid. Put turnips, cream, miso, tamari, sesame oil and monk fruit in a blender and blend until smooth, adding small amounts of reserved cooking liquid as needed to reach desired consistency.