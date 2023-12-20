LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Deschutes Brewery Barrel-Master Dustin Jamison 🎧

In this episode, Christmas doesn’t come early, it comes year-round via Deschutes Brewery’s Cellar Reserve beers thanks to guest and barrel program manager, Dustin Jamison.
Jamison lords over “Oakland,” the portion of Deschutes’ warehouse devoted to oak barrels from which its barrel-aged beers—such as The Abyss, The Dissident, and Black Butte3—emanate from.
From bourbon-aged stouts to wine-aged sour beers (to an amphora-aged bockbier), Deschutes’s offerings extend far beyond fresh squeezed IPAs into the realm of decidedly un-fresh wood-aged beers.