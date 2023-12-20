 LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Deschutes Brewery Barrel-Master Dustin Jamison 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Deschutes Brewery Barrel-Master Dustin Jamison 🎧

Deschutes’ Dustin Jamison talks warehouse beers, relegated to bourbon barrels and oak vessels

In this episode, Christmas doesn’t come early, it comes year-round via Deschutes Brewery’s Cellar Reserve beers thanks to guest and barrel program manager, Dustin Jamison.

Source


Jamison lords over “Oakland,” the portion of Deschutes’ warehouse devoted to oak barrels from which its barrel-aged beers—such as The Abyss, The Dissident, and Black Butte3—emanate from.

From bourbon-aged stouts to wine-aged sour beers (to an amphora-aged bockbier), Deschutes’s offerings extend far beyond fresh squeezed IPAs into the realm of decidedly un-fresh wood-aged beers.



Deschutes' New Brown Ale is its Old Brown Ale

Deschutes' New Brown Ale is its Old Brown Ale: Oud Bruin, aka Flanders Brown, is worth discovering, or re-discovering

