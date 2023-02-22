Little Slice of Heaven Now at The Podski

The best cheesecake this side of heaven" is the slogan for Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes; which now has a food cart inside The Podski on NW Arizona Avenue in Bend. The Sunriver-based company, founded by Julie Higgins a number of years ago, is still proud to handcraft each and every cheesecake.



click to enlarge Courtesy Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes Facebook Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes cart is now open at The Podski.

Little Slice of Heaven is renowned for their variety of flavors. Chocolate Cappuccino, Back Off of my Butterfinger and Candied Orange Creamsicle are examples of some of the past and present unique flavors offered. There are a variety of cheesecake flavors always available, and new flavors are constantly being added to the menu.

Recent options on the food cart menu included cherry, strawberry swirl, peanut butter cup, toasted coconut, triple chocolate, marbled marionberry, bourbon praline and lemon lush, among others. Cheesecake by the slice or whole cheesecakes are also now available with gluten-free and vegan crust options, and gluten-free and vegan flavor choices are on the cart menu daily.

The Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes food cart at The Podski is currently open Wednesday through Saturday each week.

Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes at The Podski

536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend