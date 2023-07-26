 New Bar and Restaurant for Brooks Alley | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Bar and Restaurant for Brooks Alley

Dear Irene features a dose of hip elegance in its interior as well as the menu

By

A chef-owned restaurant and bar is now open in Bend's Brooks Alley, in the former Wall Street Bar location. Dear Irene opened to the public this week, featuring a dose of hip elegance in its interior as well as the menu. Chef Jonny Becklund and his wife, Irene — the namesake of the space, obvs — opened Dear Irene in Bend after spending a number of years owning and operating a small, tasting-menu restaurant in the Mission District of San Francisco.

Interior shot of Dear Irene.

Becklund's new menu at Dear Irene isn't a rotating tasting menu, but it does contain a number of inventive and unexpected dishes that draw from flavors around the world. The five-spice quail meshes a bit of Asian flavor with the Southern flair of fried chicken (or in this case, fried quail), while the foie blond mousse brings in the French penchant for everything duck-related. Presently on the salads menu is a Stone Fruit Salad, which combines seasonal, local flavors of tomato and fruits with a delightful whipped lemon ricotta. Becklund plans to rotate menu items regularly, he told the Source Weekly.

The drinks menu gets creative, too, with the Scandinavian spirit of aquavit lending its flavors to an egg-white cocktail in an up glass, and numerous other drinks offering a twist on the classics. Becklund also brings in his own spirits collection, offering a wide range of booze and a robust list of wines by the bottle.

To say this new bar and restaurant — which only welcomes guests over 21 — is a visual upgrade from the space's former life would be an understatement. The interior is lush, with lots of velvet and gold accents and an expansive bar. Guests can also sit outside on the patio, where several tables invite plenty of people-watching. Reservations are available and encouraged.

Dear Irene
926 NW Brooks St., Bend
Tue-Sat 4:30-9:30pm
541-253-7523 (text preferred)

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

