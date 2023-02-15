New Location for Broken Angel Cart

Bend's longstanding vegan food cart, A Broken Angel, has moved again. The closure of Spoken Moto's current location due to development in the area around The Box Factory (see this week's Sound story for more on Spoken Moto's move and final party) prompted a move for A Broken Angel, which can now be found on the west side of Bend, at The Pantry along Newport Avenue.



click to enlarge Courtesy Broken Angel Facebook

"Although we were sad to leave Spoken Moto due to development, we're excited about our new home base with our like-minded friends at The Pantry," Barb Troyer of A Broken Angel told the Source Weekly. "It's our 7th anniversary next month, so we're planning a March birthday/grand re-opening celebration."

A Broken Angel has been located at the spot at 1124 NW Newport Avenue since early February, parked on a heated patio with plenty of outdoor seating. Another Spoken Moto resident, Bar Fiori, can now also be found at The Pantry several days a week, serving up wines from 4 to 9pm.

A Broken Angel

1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend – At The Pantry