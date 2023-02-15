 New Location for Broken Angel Cart | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Location for Broken Angel Cart

A move for Spoken Moto prompts moves for its food carts

By

Bend's longstanding vegan food cart, A Broken Angel, has moved again. The closure of Spoken Moto's current location due to development in the area around The Box Factory (see this week's Sound story for more on Spoken Moto's move and final party) prompted a move for A Broken Angel, which can now be found on the west side of Bend, at The Pantry along Newport Avenue.

click to enlarge New Location for Broken Angel Cart
Courtesy Broken Angel Facebook

"Although we were sad to leave Spoken Moto due to development, we're excited about our new home base with our like-minded friends at The Pantry," Barb Troyer of A Broken Angel told the Source Weekly. "It's our 7th anniversary next month, so we're planning a March birthday/grand re-opening celebration."

A Broken Angel has been located at the spot at 1124 NW Newport Avenue since early February, parked on a heated patio with plenty of outdoor seating. Another Spoken Moto resident, Bar Fiori, can now also be found at The Pantry several days a week, serving up wines from 4 to 9pm.

A Broken Angel
1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend – At The Pantry
Winter hours Wed-Sun 9am-3pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

