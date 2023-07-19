Southeast Bend Gets a Cascade Lakes Pub

East-siders in Bend, get ready: A beloved Central Oregon brewery is coming at you. Cascade Lakes Brewing Company was scheduled to open its third pub on July 19, near Reed Market and 27th St in east Bend.

The Reed Market pub is starting with a "limited opening" that offers a limited menu and hours from 3pm to 9pm daily. The pub is scheduled to open more fully starting July 24, with a full menu and more robust hours. A grand opening celebration is planned for Aug. 11-13 with live music, vendors and food and drink specials.

click to enlarge Courtesy Cascade Lakes Brewing

The new Cascade Lakes pub is in a hot location for Bend, where much growth is anticipated. A new master planned community at Stevens Ranch is underway in the area, and the Deschutes County Library will soon build a massive central library not far from the pub.

"We want our pubs to be a true community gathering place, and no section of our city is more in need of such a place than Bend's southeast neighborhoods," Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., stated in a press release. "Our family has lived in Central Oregon for a long time. And after we purchased Cascade Lakes in 2018, we quickly identified Bend's east side, particularly the southeast area, as an area in need of a true public house like this. We had to overcome a few obstacles, including a pandemic, but ultimately, we found the perfect spot for our third pub."

Cascade Lakes' space offers the first full-service rooftop bar in Bend, and the first full-service establishment east of the Third Street Corridor and south of Reed Market. Diners can expect plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces to hang out, including two bars with a total of 26 taps, and beers, cocktails and a food menu created by Chef Jeff Kelly. Cascade Lakes operates two other pubs, one on 7th Street in Redmond and another on Century Drive in Bend.

Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market

21175 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend