 Crunchy, Flavorful Thai Peanut Salad | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Crunchy, Flavorful Thai Peanut Salad

Lighten up with lots of flavor

By

With a new year looming and thoughts of lighter, brighter days ahead, plus the fact that my clothes are feeling quite tight at the moment, a fresh salad with lots of crunch and flavor seems appropriate.

Crunchy, Flavorful Thai Peanut Salad
Congerdesign from Pixabay
Choose whatever lettuces or greens you prefer and toss them in Thai Peanut Dressing for a fresh, flavorful salad.

This particular salad is all about the dressing, which is easy to mix up. You may need a couple of ingredients that you don’t have on hand, such as fish sauce and rice vinegar, but they’re worth getting because they keep a long time and they amp up flavor in a variety of dishes. You can use whatever combination of greens you want for this salad. The addition of crushed nuts adds extra crunch.

Thai Peanut Salad

Serves 4-6

  • 1 to 2 bunches of mixed greens, lettuces, or kale, cut or torn into bite-size pieces 
  • Thai Peanut Dressing
  • Crushed macadamia nuts or peanuts or almonds, optional

Place greens into large salad bowl. Toss with Thai Peanut Dressing as desired. Top with crushed nuts as desired.


Thai Peanut Dressing

  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot or yellow onion
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener (or regular sugar)
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup almond butter or peanut butter

Whisk together all ingredients until well blended. Or place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Related
Cabbage Is The Star Of Comforting Haluski

Cabbage Is The Star Of Comforting Haluski: A humble dish to serve on the side or front and center


About The Author

Donna Britt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Related Articles

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by Donna Britt

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 27- 1, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation