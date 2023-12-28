Crunchy, Flavorful Thai Peanut Salad

With a new year looming and thoughts of lighter, brighter days ahead, plus the fact that my clothes are feeling quite tight at the moment, a fresh salad with lots of crunch and flavor seems appropriate.
This particular salad is all about the dressing, which is easy to mix up. You may need a couple of ingredients that you don’t have on hand, such as fish sauce and rice vinegar, but they’re worth getting because they keep a long time and they amp up flavor in a variety of dishes. You can use whatever combination of greens you want for this salad. The addition of crushed nuts adds extra crunch.
Thai Peanut Salad
Serves 4-6
- 1 to 2 bunches of mixed greens, lettuces, or kale, cut or torn into bite-size pieces
- Thai Peanut Dressing
- Crushed macadamia nuts or peanuts or almonds, optional
Place greens into large salad bowl. Toss with Thai Peanut Dressing as desired. Top with crushed nuts as desired.
Thai Peanut Dressing
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons minced shallot or yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener (or regular sugar)
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1/3 cup almond butter or peanut butter
Whisk together all ingredients until well blended. Or place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.