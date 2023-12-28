Crunchy, Flavorful Thai Peanut Salad

With a new year looming and thoughts of lighter, brighter days ahead, plus the fact that my clothes are feeling quite tight at the moment, a fresh salad with lots of crunch and flavor seems appropriate.





Congerdesign from Pixabay Choose whatever lettuces or greens you prefer and toss them in Thai Peanut Dressing for a fresh, flavorful salad.

This particular salad is all about the dressing, which is easy to mix up. You may need a couple of ingredients that you don’t have on hand, such as fish sauce and rice vinegar, but they’re worth getting because they keep a long time and they amp up flavor in a variety of dishes. You can use whatever combination of greens you want for this salad. The addition of crushed nuts adds extra crunch.

Thai Peanut Salad

Serves 4-6

1 to 2 bunches of mixed greens, lettuces, or kale, cut or torn into bite-size pieces

Thai Peanut Dressing

Crushed macadamia nuts or peanuts or almonds, optional

Place greens into large salad bowl. Toss with Thai Peanut Dressing as desired. Top with crushed nuts as desired.



Thai Peanut Dressing

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced shallot or yellow onion

2 teaspoons minced ginger

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons monk fruit sweetener (or regular sugar)

Pinch of kosher salt

1/3 cup almond butter or peanut butter

Whisk together all ingredients until well blended. Or place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.



