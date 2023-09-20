What to Eat in Bend and Beyond

If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1940s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s. People always ask me what I like to eat around here. Read on for more of my favorites!

The bean dip at Hablo Tacos

The chicken tinga (adobo sauce with tomatoes and onions) added to the refried beans elevates this addicting dip. Enjoy a couple of Pacificos this fall in the outside dining hall, where you can pretend you are still on vacation rather than across the street from St. Charles.

click to enlarge Nancy Patterson Sno-Cap Drive-In.

The BLT at Sno-Cap Drive-In in Redmond

It might seem wrong to get a sandwich at a place known for cheeseburgers, but it's harder than you think to find a good little BLT or club sandwich. Add a side of tater tots, fry sauce and an Eberhard's milkshake and congrats, you're eating like a local.

The Caesar salad at Deschutes Brewery

Best enjoyed in the original bar where it's dark and cool. Order extra of the tangy homemade dressing plus grilled chicken. And we're lucky: we can get the sampler tray and taste on-site specialty beers anytime we want.

The jumbo prawns at Club Pioneer in Prineville

Is Club Pioneer one of the best restaurants in Central Oregon? Yes, it is! Back in the day, the restaurant was one room, and you got a relish tray and two bread loaves to start every meal. After dinner, you'd pick from a list of pies for only a dollar more. The good old days! Gen Z will never know. The beer-battered jumbo prawns are still legendary, and worth the drive.

click to enlarge Sara Freedman The Nashville chicken sliders at Manzanita Grill food cart.

The Nashville chicken slider at Manzanita Grill food cart

Bigger than a traditional slider and smaller than a regular sandwich, this fried chicken slider is the perfect size. Love the sriracha honey aioli and tangy pickles, but the juicy chicken is the star of the show.

-Find What to Eat 1 and 2 for more recommendations.

-Sara Freedman has been writing about food in Central Oregon since 2003.