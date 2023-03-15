What to Eat in Bend, Second Course

If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.

Old Town Pizza offers garlic crust that's thick enough to hold up, but thin enough to crunch.

People always ask me what I like to eat around here.

In November I shared a list of some of my favorites, including scallops at Marcello's, eggs benedict at Corey's and a steak burger at Tumalo Feed Co. This time around, I'm sharing five more.

Here's what I eat:

Creamed Cabbage at Rancher Butcher Chef. Who knew there was something better than steakhouse creamed spinach? RBC did! The cabbage is creamed with breadcrumbs and whole-grain mustard. It's a sleeper side that can be overlooked. Don't do it! Oh – and the steaks, salads, octopus – also excellent. It's been hard to get a reservation here for a reason. Most of the meat comes from the Oregon range, and sharing of plates is encouraged.

The Combo #2 at Old Town Pizza. This is West Coast pizza. Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms and black olives piled high. The garlic crust is thick enough to hold the toppings, but thin enough to crunch. On this pizza, it's all about the thinly sliced onions.

Various munchies at the Flamingo Room, perfect for any craving.

Munchies at The Flamingo Room. The servers appear out of the darkness with special drinks and pieces of bread, tins of sardines, pickled vegetables and potato chips. Super hip, but in a kind and welcoming way, like their sister bar San Simón.

Tiger Prawn Cocktail and Steak Frites in a Pine Tavern snug room. Private dining at the Pine Tavern is perfect for couples, the elderly and people who like to pretend they are on a train. The prawn cocktail features big meaty shrimp with a really good homemade cocktail sauce. Don't forget to ask for their signature extra scones with honey butter.

Pork Lo Mein at Chan's Chinese. Thick, chewy noodles stir-fried with sliced vegetables and pork. The dish tastes as good cold as it does hot, which is key because every entree from Chan's is enough to last for a few days. A great Sunday take-out.