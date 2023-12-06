 Willamette Valley Vineyards Opens Tasting Room | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Willamette Valley Vineyards Opens Tasting Room

Wall Street location to serve lunch, dinner — and wine

By

click to enlarge Willamette Valley Vineyards Opens Tasting Room
Nicole Vulcan

Willamette Valley Vineyards – an Oregon winery that began in the Salem hills in 1983 – now has a Bend location. The space opened Dec. 6, with hours from 4 to 8 pm until Dec. 13, when the hours expand to 11am-8pm. The space has undergone a massive renovation since its former life as the restaurant Joolz, featuring a "bottle shop" space in the front, restaurant seating and a private dining room.

click to enlarge Willamette Valley Vineyards Opens Tasting Room
Nicole Vulcan

"I think what is going to be special for us is the bottle shop concept," Bend manager Cara Doering told the Source Weekly. In that bottle shop, guests can sip wine or order food without needing a reservation. The menu includes a foraged mushroom bisque, a meat and cheese board, tarragon shrimp and the Gasoline Alley Burger on the lunch menu. Those items also appear on the dinner menu, along with Smoked Kalbi Pork Medallions, a Five Spice Duck Breast Salad, Butternut Squash Risotto and Cedar Plank Salmon, among other dishes.





Willamette Valley Vineyards Bend Tasting Room & Restaurant
916 NW Wall St., Bend
503-427-2430

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

