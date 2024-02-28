FairWell Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

Find tickets at the FairWell Festival website.
PERFORMERS:
Friday
Billy Strings (Headliner)
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Colter Wall
- J.R. Carroll
- The War and Treaty
- Sierra Hull Giovannie & The Hired Guns
- Katie Pruitt
- Two Runner
- Adeem The Artist
- The Takes
Saturday
CAAMP (Headliner)
- Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen
- Leann Rimes
- Shakey Graves
- Sam Barber
- Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- Tanner Usrey
- Dylan Gossett
- S.G. Goodman
- Madeline Edwards
- Mipso
- Daniel Nunnelee
- Levi Turner
- Angel White
Sunday
Brandi Carlile (Headliner)
- Whiskey Myers
- Black Pumas
- The Revivalists
- Ian Munsick
- The Red Clay Strays
- Larry Fleet
- Sarah Jarosz
- Madison Cunningham
- Medium Build
- Sumbuck
- Black Belt Eagle Scout
- The Ian Moore Band
- Nolan Taylor
- Jobi Riccio