 FairWell Festival 2024 Lineup Announced
FairWell Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

July 19-21 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

Find tickets at the FairWell Festival website.

PERFORMERS:

Friday

Billy Strings (Headliner)
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Colter Wall
  • J.R. Carroll
  • The War and Treaty
  • Sierra Hull Giovannie & The Hired Guns
  • Katie Pruitt
  • Two Runner
  • Adeem The Artist
  • The Takes

Saturday

CAAMP (Headliner)
  • Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen
  • Leann Rimes
  • Shakey Graves
  • Sam Barber
  • Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
  • Tanner Usrey
  • Dylan Gossett
  • S.G. Goodman
  • Madeline Edwards
  • Mipso
  • Daniel Nunnelee
  • Levi Turner
  • Angel White

Sunday

Brandi Carlile (Headliner)
  • Whiskey Myers
  • Black Pumas
  • The Revivalists
  • Ian Munsick
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Larry Fleet
  • Sarah Jarosz
  • Madison Cunningham
  • Medium Build
  • Sumbuck
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout
  • The Ian Moore Band
  • Nolan Taylor
  • Jobi Riccio

