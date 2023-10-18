Hitting the Reset Button with Macy Gray

Trying to define singer/songwriter Macy Gray in the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary music is no simple feat. With her unique raspy vocals and unapologetic lyrics, the enigmatic artist stands as a testament to the enduring power of authenticity in an industry dominated by definitions and labels.

Macy Gray's journey to stardom was marked by a steadfast commitment to her craft. Gray's breakthrough came in 1999 with her debut album, "On How Life Is." The album's lead single, "I Try," became an instant hit that showcased her distinctive sound and established her as a formidable talent in the world of soul and R'n'B. Ahead of her Bend show at the Tower Theatre on Dec. 4, I spoke with her about her creative process.

When approaching her latest album, "The Reset," the artist knew precisely what she wanted. "The reasons I make music are still the same, and my studio setup is still pretty much the same as when I first started," Gray said.

A commitment to artistic substance and self-expression is what she believes have been keys to her expansive career and what unlocked the chemistry when collaborating with the band, The California Jet Club. "It all came very naturally," Gray recalled, "...my band would play something they've been working on or an idea they had, and the ones I gravitated towards I would make a note."

On "The Reset," Gray mines an emotional authenticity that results in songs such as, "Undone," a jazz pop-infused ballad that unfolds like someone crooning outside a partner's window. Additional songs like "Cop Killer," "America '' or "Mercy '' show the songwriter at her most exasperated, highlighting the larger issues that face our society with unflinching honesty.

If you're wondering, subtly is not this artist's cup of tea. Unapologetically, Gray created a stunning concept for the album cover. "Oh, that flag!" Gray laughed before continuing, "I guess I thought that if everyone would come together, we could make a new flag, one that could represent everyone in America."

Macy Gray's soulful voice possesses an unmatched power to convey pain, love and longing in a way that resonates deeply with her audience. Whether she's performing her timeless classics or debuting new material, her concerts are a testament to her enduring talent and showmanship. "We go into each show with a setlist for sure," Gray admits, "but sometimes we have to respond to the audience's energy."

Over the years, Gray's discography has continued to evolve, showcasing her versatility as an artist. Her music seamlessly blends elements of soul, funk with a modern twist. Albums like "The ID" and "Big" from the early 2000s demonstrate her willingness to experiment with sound and push creative boundaries. In 2018 her album, "Ruby," was praised for the infectious and at times heartbreaking themes of her work.

Gray's influence on the music industry extends far beyond her own records. She has collaborated with an array of renowned artists and producers, bringing her signature style to various projects like Ariana Grande's 2016 hit, "Leave Me Lonely."

Beyond her musical prowess, Gray's unapologetic persona has also earned her a special place in the hearts of her fans. "We're having a really good time on this tour, we're pumped up and you tell the people of Bend, I can't wait to see 'em," Gray insisted.

