Homegrown Music Festival + 4/20 Celebration

Twelve local bands, 12 local solo artists, one local stage. High Desert Music Collective founder Scott McClelland connects the dots between reefer's favorite holiday and a neighborhood music festival as director of the Third Annual HomeGrown Music Festival. Solely highlighting local music, the festival takes place on Thursday, April 20 as well as Friday, April 21 at Bunk+Brew. Headliners include local music that includes Oregon Fryer, The Hasbens, Rubbah Tree, The Rumpeppers, Billy & The BoxKid, and Bend's premiere Grateful Dead cover band, Call Down Thunder.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Call Down Thunder Instagram These merry pranksters make up Bend's premiere Grateful Dead band, Call Down Thunder, who will headline the HomeGrown Music Festival and 4/20 Celebration.

"The idea of HomeGrown is a local-based festival that empowers the artists within our community. It is also a celebration of the local cannabis culture," McClelland told the Source Weekly. "The idea is to bring both communities together to celebrate as one during the 4/20 holiday."

HomeGrown is a free event with free access to music and vendors in the historic downtown landmark, Lucas House (a.k.a Bunk+Brew), home to authentic family-made food from food carts Alebrije and Wonderland Chicken Co. The musicians will also be joined by local artisan vendors.

"As more people visit Bend, support local businesses and attend events that out-of-town music acts help promote, using our local resource of music can help residential artists grow along with the town." McClelland continued, "In turn, these artists can give back to the local community and help support the thriving growth of Bend as a whole. I curated and booked all the bands with help from fellow High Desert Music Collective artist Mari Wilson. The idea was to involve bands and solo artists that are deeply involved in our community and to have music of all genres."

The High Desert Music Collective was founded as a nonprofit, artist-empowering, community organization. The people who helped found it and are part of it today are all local musicians. "We aim to help inspire and give local musicians more opportunities. Our motto is, 'We are the embodiment of growth, resilience and the freedom to create.' Together the HDMC has, with efforts such as hosting open mics at local venues, encouraged local talent of all experience levels to come out and perform comfortably."

The 4/20 theme is reflected in some of the fest's sponsors. "Local cannabis dispensary Oregrown has been one of HDMC's biggest supporters since we started. They, along with the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, are our main sponsors of the event. Other sponsors include Box Kid Productions and Good Vibe A/V services who will be responsible for music production. Bend Roots Revival is donating a stage, and Silver Moon Brewing, alongside nonprofit local record label Fuzz Phonic, will provide beer for the local artists and patrons who purchase the VIP Artist Experience." Tickets available for the 21+ Experience and VIP Artist access ($20-$50).

"My goal is to use this opportunity to shine the light and bring awareness/support to local music being created in Bend." said McClelland. "As the music industry in town grows and more touring artist come to town, the opportunity for locals acts to grow becomes increasingly limited. It's important for these individuals and groups that make up the Bend music scene to be heard and seen. HomeGrown and HDMC's goal is to give these artists more performance opportunities and to be promoted in a way that unifies the music being created in Bend as one."

Homegrown Music Festival + 4/20 Celebration

Thu., April 20, Noon-10pm

Bunk+Brew

42 Northwest Hawthorne Ave., Bend

Free Admission

Tickets available for the 21+ Experience and VIP Artist access ($20-$50)