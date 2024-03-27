 We're Just Particles | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

We're Just Particles

Multi-hyphenate musician Micah Nelson doesn't want to fight with nature; he wants his music to evolve with it

By

Talented painter, producer and singer/songwriter Micah Nelson, under his psychedelic alias, Particle Kid, has sculpted a musical discography that is both daringly original and deeply resonant with his fanbase. With recent releases including "Die When I'm High," and "Someone Else's Dream," Nelson continues to push the envelope, exploring themes of human consciousness, stewardship and the mysteries of existence.

click to enlarge We're Just Particles
Courtesy Particle Kid Facebook

In an interview with the Source Weekly, Nelson reflected on his artistic evolution and his willingness to fuse raw emotion and playful exploration, demonstrating an artist who has found his voice both musically and thematically. Perhaps you've head=rd of his dad, Willie.

Drawing inspiration from the ever-changing rhythms of nature, Nelson embraces the balance between order and chaos, noting, "If you're fighting that, you're not going to get very far." This harmonious duality is reflected in his music, where simplicity coexists with boundless sonic possibility, creating a unique listening experience when played live.

click to enlarge We're Just Particles
Courtesy Particle Kid Facebook
Micah Nelson’s music defies genres and description and has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as a “new classic.”

In addition to his musical work, Nelson seamlessly integrates his multi-media artistry into his performances, adding another dimension of depth to his concerts. "I like being able to incorporate my visual art," Nelson said. "I realized one day that if I could be a musician and make that work, that could also be an outlet for album artwork and music videos and visual storytelling components to it. I always like to find where those things can meet and interact."

Navigating a constant deluge of creative ideas, the musician happily embraces the chaos of artistic inspiration. "That's my default setting," Nelson confessed. "I'm constantly in that space, being bombarded with ideas, plans and visions and I'm just trying to time manage that to accomplish all of them."

In an age and industry where conformity reigns, Particle Kid stands as a beacon of innovation, ready to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of modern music.

Particle Kid
Tue., Apr. 9, 7pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$20

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

By Armando Borrego

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Gardening Sessions: A Round-Up!

    A curation of exciting events from the Deschutes Public Library,just in time to help get your spring gardens going and growing

    By Armando Borrego

    The Gardening Sessions: A Round-Up!

  • Count Me In, Scottie!

    A conversation with Billy and the Box Kid's percussionist Scottie McClelland on what brought the band together, its new EP and how the HomeGrown Music Festival is more than just a 4/20 celebration

    By Armando Borrego

    Count Me In, Scottie!
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 27- 3, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation