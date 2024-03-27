We're Just Particles

Talented painter, producer and singer/songwriter Micah Nelson, under his psychedelic alias, Particle Kid, has sculpted a musical discography that is both daringly original and deeply resonant with his fanbase. With recent releases including "Die When I'm High," and "Someone Else's Dream," Nelson continues to push the envelope, exploring themes of human consciousness, stewardship and the mysteries of existence.

In an interview with the Source Weekly, Nelson reflected on his artistic evolution and his willingness to fuse raw emotion and playful exploration, demonstrating an artist who has found his voice both musically and thematically. Perhaps you've head=rd of his dad, Willie.

Drawing inspiration from the ever-changing rhythms of nature, Nelson embraces the balance between order and chaos, noting, "If you're fighting that, you're not going to get very far." This harmonious duality is reflected in his music, where simplicity coexists with boundless sonic possibility, creating a unique listening experience when played live.

In addition to his musical work, Nelson seamlessly integrates his multi-media artistry into his performances, adding another dimension of depth to his concerts. "I like being able to incorporate my visual art," Nelson said. "I realized one day that if I could be a musician and make that work, that could also be an outlet for album artwork and music videos and visual storytelling components to it. I always like to find where those things can meet and interact."

Navigating a constant deluge of creative ideas, the musician happily embraces the chaos of artistic inspiration. "That's my default setting," Nelson confessed. "I'm constantly in that space, being bombarded with ideas, plans and visions and I'm just trying to time manage that to accomplish all of them."

In an age and industry where conformity reigns, Particle Kid stands as a beacon of innovation, ready to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of modern music.

Particle Kid

Tue., Apr. 9, 7pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend