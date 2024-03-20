Memory Lane with a Music Man

It's just like going down memory lane, really," singer/songwriter Joel Chadd says of his upcoming performance at Dudley's Bookshop on Saturday, March 30. Being close friends with the owner, Chadd has played in Dudley's before and will provide a heartwarming acoustic set perfect for the intimate space.

click to enlarge Joel Chadd Music FB Joel Chadd has been creating and playing music for over a decade, exploring timeless themes of love and loss.

Known for his thoughtful and engaging melodies, Chadd's approach to songwriting is deeply personal, focusing on the universal experiences that shape our lives. "Music has always been a part of my world, and I feel like it's constantly evolving," said Chadd. "With my music, I think you see it most through my life experiences, those things sort of shift the music and the lyrics and the melodies."

What makes Chadd's music stand out is his ability to connect with his audience through his honest and open-hearted lyrics. Each song on his 2022 debut album "Ghost of You" feels like a personal narrative, declaration or confession. For the artist, this upcoming show isn't just about listening to music; it's about sharing human experiences. "Sharing the music and connecting with an audience, that is certainly the most rewarding aspect of being a performer and being a singer/songwriter, that's what it's all about," he explained.

click to enlarge Joel Chadd Music

This magical music connection will be shared not only with the audience but with a slew of talented musicians and local artist Garrett Miller of bluegrass band Skillethead. "Having friends join in on the night and being able to round out the music is really exciting," said Chadd. "I don't always play with a trio or full band but whenever I get the band or enough friends to join in, it makes for a really fun night. It takes the music to a different place."

Dudley's Bookshop Cafe provides the ideal setting for such a performance, promising a close connection between the musicians and audience, making the evening not a concert but a shared experience. The Joel Chadd Trio's performance is a ticketed event and is a limited seating event.

Joel Chadd Trio with Garrett Miller

Sat., Mar. 30, 7-9pm

Dudley's Bookshop and Cafe

135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend