 Memory Lane with a Music Man | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Memory Lane with a Music Man

Corvallis-born singer/songwriter Joel Chaddtalks about the music he'll play to bring a bookstore to life

By

It's just like going down memory lane, really," singer/songwriter Joel Chadd says of his upcoming performance at Dudley's Bookshop on Saturday, March 30. Being close friends with the owner, Chadd has played in Dudley's before and will provide a heartwarming acoustic set perfect for the intimate space.

click to enlarge Memory Lane with a Music Man
Joel Chadd Music FB
Joel Chadd has been creating and playing music for over a decade, exploring timeless themes of love and loss.

Known for his thoughtful and engaging melodies, Chadd's approach to songwriting is deeply personal, focusing on the universal experiences that shape our lives. "Music has always been a part of my world, and I feel like it's constantly evolving," said Chadd. "With my music, I think you see it most through my life experiences, those things sort of shift the music and the lyrics and the melodies."

What makes Chadd's music stand out is his ability to connect with his audience through his honest and open-hearted lyrics. Each song on his 2022 debut album "Ghost of You" feels like a personal narrative, declaration or confession. For the artist, this upcoming show isn't just about listening to music; it's about sharing human experiences. "Sharing the music and connecting with an audience, that is certainly the most rewarding aspect of being a performer and being a singer/songwriter, that's what it's all about," he explained.

click to enlarge Memory Lane with a Music Man
Joel Chadd Music

This magical music connection will be shared not only with the audience but with a slew of talented musicians and local artist Garrett Miller of bluegrass band Skillethead. "Having friends join in on the night and being able to round out the music is really exciting," said Chadd. "I don't always play with a trio or full band but whenever I get the band or enough friends to join in, it makes for a really fun night. It takes the music to a different place."

Dudley's Bookshop Cafe provides the ideal setting for such a performance, promising a close connection between the musicians and audience, making the evening not a concert but a shared experience. The Joel Chadd Trio's performance is a ticketed event and is a limited seating event.

Joel Chadd Trio with Garrett Miller
Sat., Mar. 30, 7-9pm
Dudley's Bookshop and Cafe
135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
$20

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

By Armando Borrego

Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Transformative Power of the Outdoors

    Oregon Adaptive Sports teams up with the High Dessert Education Service District to bring outdoor recreation to all, regardless of limitations

    By Armando Borrego

    The Transformative Power &#10;of the Outdoors

  • We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

    Promoting world peace and honoring the cultural heritage of its South Africanhomeland, this acapella music group captivates audiences with soaring vocal solos and powerful group songs

    By Armando Borrego

    We Are One: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
More »
  • The Source Weekly

  • Wreckless Strangers

    A conversation with lead guitarist David Noble on the six-piece rock group that loves to channel a San Francisco sound

    By Armando Borrego

    Wreckless Strangers

  • A Look Ahead to Summer 2024: Musicians Descend on Bend

    An update on some of the amazing concerts Hayden Homes Amphitheater is offering in the upcoming months

    By Armando Borrego

    A Look Ahead to Summer 2024: Musicians Descend on Bend

  • She's Speaking Live!

    An empowering performance of women singer/songwriters grew from three artists' desire to work amid the pandemic and a dream to unite women's voices

    By Armando Borrego

    She's Speaking Live!
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 20-27, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation