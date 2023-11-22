 Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways

The 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Jam from Fractal and ZenArt Ink Studio harnesses the power of local rockers for the health of the Deschutes River

By

This Domino Room music event on Saturday, Dec. 2, 7pm will feature an explosive lineup of amazing music from local bands Fractal and Watkins Glen to help spread awareness and raise funds for the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council and its mission of restoration, preservation and promotion of clean and accessible water sources in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge Rock 'n' Roll for Waterways
Courtesy Jarrod Donatelli
Fractal is a five-piece jam band that isn’t afraid to improvise live. Fractal will co-headline with local band, Watkins Glen.

This fundraising concert, an annual event, in its second year, previously raised funds for music nonprofit, the Mockingbird Foundation. With its final preparations ongoing, I spoke with Jarrod Donatelli, Fractal band-member and one of the organizers of the event.

"We raised over $6,000 last year." Donatelli said proudly. "This year we've decided to keep the money local and keep it in our community. I reached out to them (the Watershed Council,) and they were super into it. We've raised a little over $4,000 currently for this year's event."

As the percussion player for Fractal, Donatelli insists that the band is truly the sum of its parts, utilizing its many musical influences as starting points for improvisation. "We're a five-piece jam band, and we're definitely influenced by bands like Lotus, Sound Tribe Sector 9, Phish, Grateful Dead. It's this style of jam-tronica." Donatelli continued, "I've always enjoyed that style of music and nobody around seemed to be doing anything with it at the time... But I love all kinds of stuff, it can go from Chris Stapleton to Phish to Pink Floyd."

On the subject of original songs, Donatelli promised new tunes from the band sometime early next year, before spilling the secret on exactly how the band plans to warm up for the concert. "We'll be going into the studio the weekend after Thanksgiving, actually," Donatelli said. "We're going to go in and live track four or five tunes. We'll be fresh from the studio right before the event, it'll be great."

This rock 'n roll benefit isn't just about head-banging anthems or soul-stirring ballads; it's a fusion of sensational melodies and an appreciation for unwavering community advocacy. Amid the contagious energy and infectious beats of working in a band, Donatelli also runs a tattoo studio, ZenArt Ink Tattoo Studios, located on Division Street in Bend.

"It's really important to me that we give back to a community that has allowed our business to thrive for the past decade," he said.

Fractal and ZenArt Ink Studio's 2nd Annual Holiday Benefit Jam
Sat., Dec. 2, 7pm
The Domino Room
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
$15

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

