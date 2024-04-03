A Delta Blues Boy's Birthday Wish

Blackflowers Blacksun is a local rock group with a sound that resonates with locals who love the energy of Americana rooted music.

click to enlarge Courtesy Blackflowers Blacksun Facebook Bryce credits his authentic music compositions to a vast array of musical influences ranging from Motown classics to punk-rock kings Iggy and the Stooges.

"I grew up in between Ann Arbor and Detroit, Michigan," lead vocalist/guitarist Greg Bryce shared. "I was born in '63 and as a kid, and I remember I'd go to sleep with my radio on Motown." While music always played a huge role in Bryce's life, the musician made a living spending half his year in Alaska for work. "I was a wildland firefighter up there until I retired at 57," recalled Bryce. "But it was around 30 when I started picking up guitar, and I always liked slide guitar and that Southern Delta music," he continued. "Playing with Andy Coleman, who plays lap steel guitar in the group, we kind of taught each other this style of Delta blues music and have been working together for almost 20 years here in Bend."

Drawing inspiration from the timeless tradition of Delta blues, the group's music captures the raw authenticity of living free.

click to enlarge Courtesy Blackflowers Blacksun Facebook

While weaving soul-filled tunes to fans is satisfying, Bryce is also dedicated to highlighting the community of creatives he has come to know as his family and friends here in Central Oregon. Bryce's hearty presence in the local music scene is only underlined by the upcoming Beltane Festival at Open Space Event Studios, a festival that stemmed from a desire to celebrate, according to the artist. "Last year was my 60th birthday and I decided I wanted to have a birthday party," Bryce added. "So, I started to work on an idea for a rock show bringing my friends together, and I figured I might need some more drawing power than just my birthday and that's when I realized that most everyone I know here in Bend is a creative maker of some kind."

The festival features interactive crafts, magic and art installations while bands JackRat, Huck Fin Yacht Club and Blackflowers Blacksun perform throughout the night.

Blackflowers Blacksun Live at Beltane Festival

Sat., Apr. 27, 11:30pm

Open Space Event Studios

220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend