A Beltane Festival

Step into a world where magic, creativity and community intertwine at Bend's second annual Beltane Festival, a spirited celebration that marks the enchanting midpoint between the Spring Equinox and the Summer Solstice. At this May Day-themed celebration, all are invited to revel in a day dedicated to awakening the artist inside.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Amy Bathen Huck Finn.

"I helped set up this festival last spring, in May," explained music organizer for the event, Amy Bathen. "It's really the brainchild of Greg Bryce. He's the one that came to me and said, 'I have this idea, can you help me get it off the ground?'" The festival's lineup includes live performances by local bands JackRat and Greg Bryce's band, Blackflowers Blacksun.

click to enlarge Amy Bathen Jackrat.

"We had a really good response from the community last year, so we're doing it again," Bathen added. "This has been a huge collaborative effort. I'm really excited to see how it comes together with everybody."

Art and magic merge in an array of installations and activities as this year's event promises to deepen its connection to its magical elements, thanks to the collaboration with local Wiccan practitioner Sharon Balsamo.

click to enlarge Amy Bathen Sharon Balsamo.

"Greg approached me to see if I would be interested in bringing and creating more of a spiritual/intentional element to this May Day event," shared Balsamo. "For me, when I go out, I want the experience to feel nourishing and to fill up my cup. The idea of this is that we want people to come to the event and feel inspired and nourished and connected and uplifted. That's really what magic is all about; creating an energetic frequency where we can allow amazing things to happen and be our best selves."

click to enlarge Amy Bathen Blackflowers Blacksun.

These spiritual elements, combined with live music, art installations and interactive experiences, aim to create an atmosphere where attendees can feel a deep sense of connection to the community and the natural world. "We want to give people an opportunity to bring out the magic inside of themselves. We tend to take ourselves very seriously and that makes life less fun," said Balsamo.

click to enlarge Courtesy Bend Ticket The festival will feature live music from local bands and delicious food and beverage available for purchase from local businesses Van Henion Beer, Noosh by Lily and more.

Dressing with flair is encouraged; it's a day to embody the spirit of Beltane, celebrating the beauty of the earth, the local creative community and the joy of coming together.

"What we want to do is encourage people to dress up and do what makes them feel their most vibrant," Balsamo said.

Beltane Festival

Sat., Apr. 27 6pm

Open Space Event Studios

220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend