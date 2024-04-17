O Hey, Earth Day

click to enlarge Courtesy the Environmental Center Come one, come all to the Earth Day Fair and Parade, hosted by the Environmental Center.

2024 Earth Day Fair And Parade

Sat., April 20, 11am-3pm

An Annual Celebration of Earth and Community. This family-friendly event typically features a lively and inclusive parade through downtown Bend where folks are encouraged to wear costumes to showcase their favorite thing about planet Earth. During the fair, food vendors, booths, and performers offer something for everyone. The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend



Earth Day Dances of Universal Peace

Sat., April 20, 7-8:30p.m.

$5-20 SLIDING

Earth Day dances honor ancient and modern spiritual traditions that express love, care and reverence for the Earth — our Mother, this beautiful Living Planet of which all are a part of. Participants will hold hands in a circle and share unison movement and song. Every dance fully taught. East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend



Earth Day Forest Bathing

Sun., April 21, 1-3pm

$35

For this forest bathing session on Earth Day, give the earth the gift of your presence and attention. Slow down, rest and deepen your relationship with the living world and remember you belong to nature and the interconnectedness of all living beings. Concludes with wildcrafted tea. Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Rd., Bend. More info at: rootedpresence.com/upcoming-events



Earth Day Outdoor Yoga Class

Mon., April 22, 5:30-6:30pm

Celebrating Earth Day through mindful movement outside! In this one-hour flow, you will ground through the senses and develop presence, moving your body with your breath. Co-taught by Emily of Do Yoga Outside and Khyra of Wildland Guiding Company. Donation-based. Limited spots, reservation required. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend. More info at: wildlandguidingcompany.com/event-details/earth-day-outdoor-yoga-class