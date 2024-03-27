Stargaze at Smith Rock

The Asterisk Observatory, located at The Spot at Smith Rock, offers a new and unparalleled experience for those looking to delve into the world of astronomy. From now through June, hosted experiences are available nightly, inviting groups to not only observe the night sky but to immerse themselves in it fully with the "Sleep Under the Stars Hosted Experience."

click to enlarge Courtesy Asterisk Observatory Facebook A team of dedicated astronomers and professors make up the Astronomy team at Asterisk Observatory.

With a distinguished background that includes a Ph.D from the University of Heidelberg and over a decade of teaching physics and astronomy, Dr. Cassandra Fallscheer, member of the Asterisk Observatory Astronomy team, is no stranger to the wonders of the cosmos. Her passion for the stars is infectious and it's this enthusiasm that she cites as the driving force behind the observatory's mission.

"When I was a kid, I loved math and in college I studied math and physics," Fallscheer recalled. "It was during an internship though, studying astronomy, that I began to find it so fascinating and beautiful. It's incredible, the amount we do know and, on the other hand, the amount that we don't or have yet to discover."

This unique approach to stargazing is part of what makes the Asterisk Observatory so special. "People can come and stay at the guest house and have one of the astronomers associated with the observatory come and lead a hosted observing experience," Fallscheer explained. "We're in a very dark and perfect location, you can see the Milky Way from it, and it's a very special place to come and look through a telescope and learn about the cosmos," she said.

click to enlarge Courtesy Asterisk Observatory Facebook Dr. Cassandra Fallscheer promises that the dark skies of Oregon are the perfect space to truly appreciate the stars.

Education is at the heart of the observatory's mission and Fallscheer stressed the importance of making astronomy accessible to everyone. The awe and wonder that the general public has for astronomy is a significant motivator for her and her team. "It really is fascinating to me as an astronomer," she noted, "and our aim is to provide astronomy education."

The Asterisk Observatory at The Spot at Smith Rock is not just a place for astronomical observation, but a gateway to the universe.

Asterisk Observatory

The Spot at Smith Rock

10136 NE Crooked River Dr., Terrebone

Book for Prices



