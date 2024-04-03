Finding Freedom Off Grid

click to enlarge Courtesy Juniper Acres Off-Grid Tales Julie Anne Collier says that lesson one when living off-grid is “don’t ever panic.” After a decade of self-sufficient living, there’s very little that stirs her as she still helps fight wildfires and fix generators.

In today's world, where many are seeking a simpler, more self-sufficient way of life, off-grid living has emerged as a compelling option. This lifestyle isn't just about reducing your carbon footprint, but about taking control of your own energy needs and living in harmony with nature. Off-grid living encourages self-reliance, as individuals learn to live sustainably and handle waste responsibly.

Central Oregon off-grid community, Juniper Acres, east of Bend and south of Prineville, is more than just a place to live; it's a sprawling community built on shared values and mutual support.

Julie Ann Collier, a seasoned off-grid homesteader with over a decade of experience at the Crook County homestead, sheds light on the unique appeal of this rugged community and the diverse array of individuals who call it home.

"My husband and I both grew up in rural settings," said Collier. "When we decided to look for property that was outside of town. Juniper Acres was everything we were looking for."

"People live here for different reasons," Collier explained. "Typically, property prices here have been much more affordable compared to Crook and Deschutes County. For those looking for the off-grid lifestyle, Juniper Acres is an obvious choice." Indeed, the allure of Juniper Acres extends beyond its affordable real estate, attracting individuals from various walks of life who seek simplicity and a deeper connection to nature. "A great many of us just crave seclusion and space," Collier added. "It's a great place for the most part for neurodivergent people, introverts and veterans with PTSD. Living in this environment is typically less chaotic than living in a town where your neighbor is basically sitting in your lap."

Reflecting on the diverse makeup of the community, Collier emphasized the ever-evolving population of off-grid adventurers. "We have a very broad mix of people in Juniper Acres. We've been mislabeled as being a collection of unintelligent and uneducated people and neither of those labels are true." She highlights the community's spirit of tolerance and mutual support, where neighbors may hold differing views but come together in times of need. "We look after one another and we're tolerant of one another," Collier remarked.

click to enlarge Courtesy Juniper Acres Facebook Off-grid living offers a tangible solution for individuals striving to minimize their environmental footprint while embracing a deeper connection to the natural world.

Juniper Acres residents face a litany of logistical hurdles such as finding water supply, waste disposal and the necessity of being prepared for harsh weather conditions, especially during Central Oregon's unforgiving winters. "If you move out to Juniper Acres, you absolutely have to adjust your expectations," Collier explained. "It's not the same as living in a town. You modify the things you take for granted living on the grid, like water usage and electricity dependency." Additionally, the lack of accessibility to emergency services and the challenges of maintaining infrastructure pose ongoing challenges for residents. "The dirt roads are challenging at times and have made it more difficult to attract and keep outside vendors and for emergency services to reach us," Collier notes. The Juniper Acres community does not have a fire department and often has to begin fighting fires before neighboring departments from either Alfalfa Fire or Crook County arrive on scene for support. In Juniper Acres, the spirit of community runs deep, fostering connections that endure through the challenges of off-grid living.

Another major hurdle for the area, aside from the current state of Juniper Acres' main road in and out, is the lack of sufficient power lines and transformers needed for reliable electricity supply. With many requiring power for their general safety and well-being, the residents rely on generators and other sources of external wattage, a practice that, as Collier notes, can at times be difficult and expensive.

click to enlarge Photo by Julie Ann Collier

"There's a common misconception that living off-grid is cheap or free. It's not necessarily cheaper than living on the grid for electricity and water until you have completely dialed in your system," she said. "Then you have the added expenses of maintaining and replacing solar components and generators, gas for going to and from town for necessities and the extra wear and tear on your vehicles."

While these difficulties do make for a more determined way of life, for many, these challenges are far outweighed by the rewards of the area. "At the end of the day, you know you've earned your successes," Collier added. Earning successes is precisely the atittude the community has adopted once more, organizing a community group, Cans for Cascade, that is currently working on improving the state of the area's main road, Cascade Way. "We have a growing population of elders out here and we were obviously aware of the growing need for possible emergency services and improved accessibility to those services," said Collier. "This community has started fundraising and donating their personal time to fixing the road."

One of the most alluring aspects of Juniper Acres is its deep connection to nature. Surrounded by high desert terrain, residents are treated to breathtaking views, tranquil solitude and a sense of harmony with the natural world. "I 100 percent believe that it is more rewarding to live this lifestyle. You walk out your door directly into nature. I've lived in Central Oregon my entire life and I think some of the most amazing sunsets to be seen are from right here," Collier said.