 Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

A multi-use development near the Box Factory is requesting a $10.6 million tax exemption, months after starting construction

By

Mixed-use development, Jackstraw, at the Box Factory, is looking to receive a 10-year tax exemption of approximately $10.6 million under the City of Bend’s Multiple Unit Property Tax Exemption. On Dec. 5, the Bend Park and Recreation District Board approved the tax exemption. On January 3, the City Council will review the requested tax exemption and make a final decision.   

click to enlarge Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Photo by Julianna Lafollette

The Jackstraw project is located at 310 and 350 SW Industrial Way. It sits in a Mixed-Use Urban Zone and plans to create 313 apartment units and over 16,000 square feet of retail with hundreds of bicycle and car parking spaces.   

Under MUPTE, a tax exemption can occur if a property meets the requirements outlined in the City’s program. The program encourages multi-unit housing by offering a 10-year tax exemption. Requirements to qualify for the exemption include having three or more residential units, a multi-story development and justification for the elimination of existing infrastructure. 

click to enlarge Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
City of Bend

The project must provide three public benefits. For this project, those include energy efficient building, a wrapped parking structure and mobility-supportive amenities. An additional benefit outlined in the Dec. 5 presentation was two townhome units planned as in-home child-care facilities.  

Additionally, to qualify for the MUPTE, the project must not be financially viable without the tax exemption. Developers Killian Pacific made this claim, noting in the staff report that if they don’t receive the exemption, the project will be put on hold and stop construction. Construction on the Jackstraw Project began in April 2023 and is expected to finish in October 2025.  

According to the report, if the project is approved for the tax exemption, it’s estimated to generate approximately $27 million in total revenue over the 30-year lifetime of the Core Tax Increment Finance Area. 

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation