 The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024

If you're new here, you'll want to read the pages that follow this one

By , and

click to enlarge The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024
SW

click to enlarge The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024
SW

Westside For Life

Century West and Summit West are sought-after, and then some

By Jared Rasic


There really is no limit to the things you can do on the west side. Whether you're after breweries, fine dining, live music, outdoor recreation, parks, food carts... you've got options. Century West and Summit West neighborhoods are the perfect microcosm of Bend in general in how so many of the attractions of the region are present.

click to enlarge The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024
Adrian Galler
The neighborhood outside Compass Park.

The outdoor situation is breathtaking with Lewis and Clark Park, Skyline, Shevlin, Compass and Sunset View; the Deschutes River Trail offers beautiful scenery and a perfect path for dog walking and almost limitless opportunities for bike riding.

If you're after something a little less athletic, you can enjoy a day over at Northwest Crossing and enjoy an Ocean Roll at Sparrow Bakery, go shopping at the absolutely adorable Roundabout Books, or head to The Grove and check out Sebastian's mouthwatering seafood market or walk across the hall to Shim Shon and delight in the flawless fried cauliflower.

click to enlarge The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024
Jared Rasic
Bendite Market.

For nightlife there's plenty of choices along SW Century Drive, including finding some exciting international food from the Bendite Market, catching some live music at Volcanic Theatre Pub, beer tasting at Prost! and GoodLife Brewing, snagging some fantastic falafel at Bo's and then luxuriating in a nightcap from the mad scientists at The Flamingo Room. Regardless of what you want your day to be like, you'll find plenty to experience on Century and Summit West.


click to enlarge The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024
SW



Full text

next

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Jared Rasic

Film critic and author of food, arts and culture stories for the Source Weekly since 2010.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

  • Burger Week 2024, a Recap

    The Source eating team takes on a week's worth of $10 burgers and lives to tell the tale

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Burger Week 2024, a Recap

  • Excuses to Eat Outdoors

    Warmer days are ahead. If you need an excuse to bask in the sun, check out these upcoming food events

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Excuses to Eat Outdoors
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 10-17, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation