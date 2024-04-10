The Neighborhoods of Bend in 2024

click to enlarge SW

Westside For Life Century West and Summit West are sought-after, and then some By Jared Rasic

The neighborhood outside Compass Park.

here really is no limit to the things you can do on the west side. Whether you're after breweries, fine dining, live music, outdoor recreation, parks, food carts... you've got options. Century West and Summit West neighborhoods are the perfect microcosm of Bend in general in how so many of the attractions of the region are present.

The outdoor situation is breathtaking with Lewis and Clark Park, Skyline, Shevlin, Compass and Sunset View; the Deschutes River Trail offers beautiful scenery and a perfect path for dog walking and almost limitless opportunities for bike riding.

If you're after something a little less athletic, you can enjoy a day over at Northwest Crossing and enjoy an Ocean Roll at Sparrow Bakery, go shopping at the absolutely adorable Roundabout Books, or head to The Grove and check out Sebastian's mouthwatering seafood market or walk across the hall to Shim Shon and delight in the flawless fried cauliflower.

Bendite Market.

For nightlife there's plenty of choices along SW Century Drive, including finding some exciting international food from the Bendite Market, catching some live music at Volcanic Theatre Pub, beer tasting at Prost! and GoodLife Brewing, snagging some fantastic falafel at Bo's and then luxuriating in a nightcap from the mad scientists at The Flamingo Room. Regardless of what you want your day to be like, you'll find plenty to experience on Century and Summit West.





