Laugh with Bend Underground Comedy Club

Every third Friday, The Wine Shop & Tasting Bar in downtown Bend is transformed into a comedy nightclub. Bringing local, regional and national headliners to the cozy underground, the Bend Underground Comedy Club fills up the room with comedians, audiences and laughter.

click to enlarge Courtey Bend Underground Comedy Club Eric Oren is the producer and host of Bend Underground Comedy Club.

Eric Oren is the solo producer and host of the Bend Underground Comedy Club. Oren is from Bend and has over 10 years of entertainment experience. After leaving Central Oregon to live in bigger cities across the U.S., Oren came back and brought back the idea of nightclub comedy with him.

"I wanted to start something that felt like something you might see when you go to Chicago or New York. A little more of a nightclub feel. And we're doing slightly shorter shows. The shows run in an hour and some change, rather than two-ish hours. Less of a showcase, more of a headliner-style show."

The vibe of the venue is intimate yet exciting — cozy, and seating is limited.

"Part of what's really important about being an audience member is feeling that fun anonymity of like, 'What are we all about to witness together?'" Oren said. "There's something about that feeling you get when the house lights are turned down a little bit. When the light is really only on the stage. And there's that mic stand and that stool, and everyone's packed in."

Jaren George is the headliner for this month's show on Friday, May 19. George is a Portland-based comedian known for his energetic storytelling. Past headliners and opening acts have included Cody Michael, Grace Miller and Nick Meier.

Oren recommends purchasing tickets in advance. The first two shows were big hits and sold out quickly. On the Bend Underground Comedy Club ticketing site, shows are listed a year out, making it easy to secure tickets for future third Fridays of the month. Oren plans to offer multiple showings soon — one show at 7pm and one show at 9pm — and one-a-month free local new talent nights.

"People are there to imbibe, to laugh, to enjoy," Oren told the Source Weekly. "It's featuring the finest regional, local and sometimes national comedy talent. And of course, I'll be hosting every single show. Hosting comedy is one of my favorite things to do."

Bend Underground Comedy Club

Fri., May 19, 8-10pm

The Wine Shop & Tasting Bar

55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend