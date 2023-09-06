 Anthony Broadman Running for State Senate | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Anthony Broadman Running for State Senate

Bend City Councilor announces bid for state Sen. Tim Knopp's seat

By

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announced that he will run for the Oregon Senate District 27 seat on Sept. 5.

Broadman has served on the Bend City Council since 2020 and served as mayor Pro Tem in 2022. He is also the Chief Judge of the Warm Springs Court of Appeals and an attorney for tribal governments and small businesses.

click to enlarge Anthony Broadman Running for State Senate
Courtesy Broadman for Oregon
Anthony Broadman prioritizes economic opportunity, affordable housing and safe communities in his campaign.

On his candidate website, Broadman said he plans to prioritize economic opportunity, affordable housing and safe communities in the Oregon Senate.

"We show up for work in Central Oregon. We stand up for our neighbors, we stand up for justice," Broadman told the Source Weekly. "We want a community that works for working families, not special interests. We expect our cities to be safe, and we want to keep rural Oregon rural, not covered with sprawl, and that's the spirit of Central Oregon that I want to represent in Salem."

The district 27 seat is currently held by Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend), one of the conservative senators who participated in a six-week walkout in 2023 to block votes on abortion rights and gun safety, giving him 10 days of absences. Because of his absences, Knopp may not be eligible for re-election.

Measure 113, approved by Oregon voters in 2022, disqualifies legislators from re-election following the end of their terms if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission or excuse. Republican state senators, including Knopp, filed a lawsuit against Oregon Secretary of State, LaVonne Griffin-Valade, on Aug. 25, challenging the wording of Measure 113.

The plaintiffs, according to an article from OPB, argue that the wording of the measure was unclear, and the way it was presented to voters allows them to run for re-election in 2024, since elections take place in November and legislative terms don't end until the following January.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 6-18, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation