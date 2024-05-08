 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Redmond to Retain Two High Schools

In 2023, the Redmond School District began discussions about combining the district's two high schools to address needed repairs at Redmond High School. After hearing staff, parent and community feedback, the district chose to continue pursuing options to keep Redmond High School open, according to a press release.

While planning a project, the district found a major issue with the high school's HVAC system piping. The district determined that the work could take one year, requiring students and staff to be out of the school during the construction.

"We need to look at the bigger picture here for our kids, teachers, and our schools, which is that we have many projects to be completed to make our schools better and more efficient," said Mason Rodby, Community Task Force member.

—Julianna LaFollette



Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 8-15, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation