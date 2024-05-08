Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Redmond to Retain Two High Schools

In 2023, the Redmond School District began discussions about combining the district's two high schools to address needed repairs at Redmond High School. After hearing staff, parent and community feedback, the district chose to continue pursuing options to keep Redmond High School open, according to a press release.

While planning a project, the district found a major issue with the high school's HVAC system piping. The district determined that the work could take one year, requiring students and staff to be out of the school during the construction.

"We need to look at the bigger picture here for our kids, teachers, and our schools, which is that we have many projects to be completed to make our schools better and more efficient," said Mason Rodby, Community Task Force member.





—Julianna LaFollette