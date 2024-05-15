Summer Guide 2024

click to enlarge SW

Who’s ready for a summer filled with sun and fun and plenty of live music? We are — so much so that we put together this entire guide of concerts, parties, festivals and so much more to get your planning started. Let our 2024 Summer Guide get you all planned out!

Keep this guide handy to help plan your summer!

MAY 15

Eric Leadbetter

Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Ghost of Brian Craig

Crosscut Warming Hut – Singer/Songwriter

Sufi Circle

Drake Park Stage – Soul

The Roundabouts Comedy Show

High Desert Music Hall – Comedy

Richard Taleour with Mike Viles and Susan Harmen

Bunk and Brew – Blues/Funk

Mindparade - McMenamins

McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Pop/Rock

MAY 16

The Rockshucks

Cascades Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Singer/Songwriter

One Mad Man

River's Place – Hip-hop/Funk

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll

The Tower Theatre – Rock

The Buttertones with the Hayds

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Brooke and Jen Stanley with Brian and Emma Longbotham

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Skinny Dennis

The Lot – Acoustic

Joe Kaplow and Mickey Newball

Silvermoon Brewing - Surf Rock



MAY 17

A Good Comedy Show

Bo's Falafel Bar - Comedy

The D/L Quintet

Unity Community of Central Oregon – Jazz

Watkins Glen and Fractal Double Header

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance Rock

Sidney Joseph

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic

Jonathan Foster

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Americana/Folk

Danny Attack

Silver Moon Bewing – Singer/Songwriter

Cheyenne West

Blacksmith Public House - Country



MAY 18

Ecstatic Dance with Yemanjo

Boys and Girls Club of Bend

Riley Green

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Jess and James of the Jess Ryan Band

On Tap – Rock

Los Shadows and Guests

Silver Moon Brewing – Alternative/Indie, Rock

The Taxajermy Project

Domino Room – Singer/Songwriter

Substitutes for Crush Cancer

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

Not Your Ex Lover, Palo Soprano and Anthony Frijia

Silver Moon Brewing – Grunge/Indie-Pop

DMM and Crossfire

Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Blues



MAY 19

Geoffrey Asmus

The Domino Room – Comedy

Anthony Frijia

River's Place – Folk, Country

Chatham County Line

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Bluegrass, Rock

Blake Lowery-Evans

Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz



MAY 20

Dad Bods '80s Cover Band

McMenamins Old St. Francis School – '80s

Cedrick Burnside

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country

Buffalo Rose with Fox and Bones

Tower Theatre – Folk/Americana

Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards and Jason Burky

Silver Moon Brewing



MAY 21

Ritual Mountain Bike Film Festival

Volcanic Theatre Pub



MAY 22

Blake and the Music

Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter

Bill Powers

Bledsoe Family Winery – Singer/Songwriter

Mari and the Dream and Moon Rattles

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter



MAY 23

Critical Blues Band

Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Blues

Skillethead

River's Place – Bluegrass



MAY 24

Heller Highwater Band

Blacksmith Public House – R&B, Rock, Country and Blues

Reggae Rave

The Domino Room – Reggae

Flamingosis

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Soul/Funk

Sean Alan and Kelli Brooks

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter

Beertown Comedy

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Left on Tenth and The Mindset

Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Rock



MAY 25

Chained to Stone

Boneyard Pub – 90s Rock

Naughty but Nerdy Comedy Show

Craft Kitchen and Brewery – Comedy

Saliva with Above Snakes and Thrower

The Domino Room – Rock

Portugal The Man

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – New Wave

The HWY 97 Band

Northside Bar and Grill – Classic Rock

Matthew Marcus McDaniel

On Tap – Singer/Songwriter

Andy Gross

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician

SteelHead

Sunriver Resort Backyard Café & Bar – Singer/Songwriter

The Substitutes

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Classic Rock

Countryfied

Blacksmith Public House - Country/Rock



MAY 26

Paul Eddy

Cascades Lakes at 7th Street – Singer/Songwriter

Beaudry and Gordon

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Jessie Leigh

Sunriver Resort Backyard Cafe & Bar - Country



MAY 27

Spencer Marlyn

On Tap – Funk/Reggae/Bluegrass



MAY 28

Sarah McLachlan with Feist

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter



MAY 29

Watkins Glen

Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Parker Steers

Crosscut Warming Hut – Country/Rock

Use'ta Do

McMenamindsOld St. Francis School – Country/Bluegrass

The Roundabouts Improv

Silver Moon Brewing – Comedy

Greyhounds

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Blues/Rock/R&B

Fluffalove with Michael Henchman

Bunk and Brew – '70s/Acoustic



MAY 30

Zepparella

Tower Theatre – Classic Rock



MAY 31

Lana Del Rey Dance Night

The Domino Room – Pop

Maren Morris

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Kurt Silva

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Country

Aging with Laughter Comedy Show

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Hillstomp and Jackrat

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock

Sleepless Truckers

Blacksmith Public House - Country



JUNE 1

Juju Eyeball

Northside Bar and Grill – Beatles Cover Band

Cosmic Psycho

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Klassixs

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – '50s and '60s Rock

In A Landscape

Warm Springs Reservation – Classical

That '90s Band

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – '90s Alternative

Official Pride Fest After Party

Silver Moon Brewing - Pop/Dance

Olivia Harms

Blacksmith Public House - Country



JUNE 2

Johnny Cash Show

The Domino Room – Country

Scott Johnson Duo

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

John McEuen and The Circle Band

Tower Theatre - Folk



JUNE 3

Jared McComas

Northside Bar and Grill – Singer/Songwriter



JUNE 4

Dead Bob

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Punk Rock



JUNE 5

Rob Leines

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country-rock

Long Gone Wilder

Bevel Craft Brewing – Blues/Rock

Sonny Hess

McMenamins Old St. Francis School - R&B



JUNE 6

Corrupted Kin

Northside Bar and Grill – Rock

Rick Smith

The Lot – Country/Rock/Blues



JUNE 7

Desert Wheelhouse

Boneyard Pub – Classic Rock Covers

Myles Weber

The Domino Room – Comedy

Auzzie Mark

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Superball

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock

Larkspur Stand Album Release Party

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Americana/Folk

Chad Bushnell

Blacksmith Public House - Americana/Country



JUNE 8

The White Buffalo

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter



American Rock Legends Tour

Tower Theatre – Rock Pool Club with DJ Wicked

Campfire Hotel – EDM The Luniz

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Hip-Hop

click to enlarge Photos by Lora Karam and Mark Seliger

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

T

he second weekend of June will bring together two rock and pop icons of a past era who still endure today—thanks to their epic catalogs as well as their continued output. Daryl Hall may be half of the duo that brought you "Private Eyes," "Rich Girl," "Maneater" and "Make My Dreams (Come True)," but he's set to release his sixth solo album, "D," on June 21. Co-produced by longtime collaborator Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made a modern pop record that's soulful and funky and feels like classic Hall at times. Forty years ago, Hall added backing vocals to Elvis Costello's "The Only Flame in Town" so it'll be a treat to see them enter each other's musical orbit again. Joining Costello's longtime backing band, The Imposters, for another set of tour dates will be Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton, best known for his work with Bob Dylan. As the second most famous musician named Elvis, he's recorded more than 30 studio albums and is the composer and lyricist of a mind-blowing 600 published titles! Many have viewed Hall's popular web/TV series "Live from Daryl's House" and understand his vibe, but know that Costello is no opener: The co-headliner is a force to be reckoned with (as well as yet another Rock Hall inductee). And since Hall & Oates are officially over, this is your best chance to relive a bygone time while enjoying the latest work from two prolific songwriters.

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

Sat., Jun 8

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

Doors 4:30pm; show 6pm; all ages





JUNE 9

Carson Hackbart

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Don McLean

Tower Theatre – Singer/Songwriter

Pool Club with DJ Wicked

Campfire Hotel - EDM



JUNE 12

Catching Flies

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance/Electronic

Jake Soto with Pete Kartsounes

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Almost The Band

Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Thelma and The Sleeze

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock

Sagebrush Rock

McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock



JUNE 13

Mat Kearney

Tower Theatre – Soul

Michael Palascak

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy

Whitney Morgan and The 78's

Midtown Ballroom – Country

Seth Anderson

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Singer/Songwriter



JUNE 14

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Grunge Rock

Manic Focus and The Sponges

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician

John Shipe

Riverhosue on the Deschutes – Folk

Alicia Viani Trio

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter/Folk

The Kronk Men and Dead

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom Stage – Rock





JUNE 15

Rusty Frets and ZeeCeeKeely

Silver Moon Brewing - Reggae



JUNE 16

Old Crow Medicine Show

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Americana

The Uncharted Project

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz



JUNE 17

Tommy Emmanuel

Tower Theatre – Guitarist



JUNE 18

Christopher Paul Stelling

Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter



JUNE 19

Vampire Weekend

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative Rock

Broken Charley

Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock

Wolf Child

Silver Moon Brewing - GENRE

The Carlile Family Band

McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Strings Band



JUNE 20

Jordan Davis

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter

Morgan Mason with Brandon Powers

Bunk and Brew – Indie

Jonathan Foster

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk/Singer/Songwriter

Quattlebaum

Silvermoon Brewing – Folk/Blues

4 Peaks Music Festival

Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock



JUNE 21

Micky and the Motocars

Midtown Ballroom – Country

Not.Greenday

Volcanic Theatre Pub - Punk Rock

Beertown Comedy with Matt Rife

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Precious Byrd

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Dance

4 Peaks Music Festival

Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock

Jackson Michelson

Blacksmith Public House - Country



JUNE 22

Matt Rife

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy

Mountain Grass Unit

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country/Jazz/Funk/Rock

The Cult of Tuck Pride Party

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Pop/Dance

The Musers

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Folk

4 Peaks Music Festival

Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Mat Kearney Facebook, Ezra Bell Instagram and Charley Crockett Instagram



JUNE 23

Muscadine Bloodline

General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Positive Side Band

Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz

4 Peaks Music Festival

Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock



JUNE 24

Cage The Elephant

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie



JUNE 26

Dean Mueller with Ali Renee

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Inner Limits

McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock



JUNE 27

The Up Shot

Northside Bar and Grill – Rock

Judy Collins

Tower Theatre – Folk

Mayday, 1Ton, Unconventional Kings and DJ Hoppa

The Domino Room – Hip-Hop

Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock

The Droptines

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Alternative/Indie



JUNE 28

Sam Hunt

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Definitely Dead, Grateful Dead Tribute

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Mari and Bella

Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Pop

FANFest: Stone in Love (Journey Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock



JUNE 29

Charley Crockett

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Blues

Them and J

Northside Bar and Grill – Funk

FANFest: Grand Royale (Beastie Boys Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock

El Borko, Bonneville Power Trio, Shade 13

High Desert Music Hall - Surf Music





click to enlarge Photos courtesy of Big Ponderoo



Big Ponderoo

It should come as no surprise that the people who have been bringing us the Sisters Folk Festival since 1995 want to recreate the modern-day music festival experience. Honestly, it's less about reinventing the wheel and more about rolling it back to simpler times. And what better place to do this than in the cozy mountain town of Sisters, with the second installment of the folk, Americana and bluegrass festival, Big Ponderoo. The organizers aim to create a low-key vibe where you can bring your own snacks, blanket and chair, buy a beer without waiting in egregious lines and find affordable tickets for the whole family (kids 5 and under are free and ages 6 to 17 can get discounted youth passes). Adult passes even come with a reusable Silipint cup for wetting your whistle all weekend long. The open-air fest in the town's central Village Green Park features two stages, and Saturday's highlights include the folk-rock energy of The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, the banjo- and mandolin-driven Americana of The Brothers Comatose and the horn-filled, funky blues of the Austin big band Shinyribs, which'll have you dancing 'till they shut the stage down. Sunday's no slouch either, with the engrossing, soul-filled classic country of newcomer Bella White and hard-charging country rock from headliners Silverada, formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies. Several local acts play twice over the weekend including husband-and-wife combos Skybound Blue from McMinnville and Portland's The Parnells, fronted by married couple Corey and Whitney Parnell. Singer-songwriter JoAnna Lee, who has Bend roots, will play both Saturday and Sunday, as will bluegrass groups from Sisters, Rock Ridge and Portland, Fog Holler.

Big Ponderoo

Jun 29-30

Village Green Park

305 S Fir St., Sisters

All ages



JUNE 30

Foreigner and Styx with John Waite

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Big Ponderoo Music Festival

Village Green Park – Americana/Bluegrass

Brandon Campbell Trio

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Ezra Bell

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Folk

Hank Williams 4

Silver Moon Brewing – Country



JULY 3

Souljers Rising

Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter



JULY 4

Proud Mary, CredEence Queer Revival Tribute Band

Silver Moon Brewing – Rock/Blues

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Brandi Carlile Facebook, Elle King Facebook and Orville Peck Instagram



JULY 5



Pete Kartsounes

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Folk

40 Oz to Freedom, Sublime Tribute

Silver Moon Brewing - Rock

Dive Bar Theology

Blacksmith Public House - Pop/Soul



JULY 6

Bryan Martin

General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass

Watkins Glen

Silver Moon Brewing – Rock



JULY 9

Dustbowl Revival

Sisters Art Works – Folk/Rock



JULY 10

SLASH

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Johnny Bourbon

Bunk and Brew - Country



JULY 11

Sam Newman

The Lot – Surf Pop Rock

Roma Ransom

Silver Moon Brewing - Folk



JULY 12

The Decemberists and The Head and The Heart

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Indie Rock/Alternative/Americana

DMM Duo

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Blues

J Meast and The Clumzys

Silver Moon Brewing – Hip-Hop

FANFest: Eagles Eyes (Eagles Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock



JULY 13

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Tribute

Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock

Primus and Cohered and Cambria

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie

Fractal and Zipline

Silver Moon Brewing - Rock

FANFest: Whiskey River (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock



JULY 14

The Avett Brothers

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Folk/Rock

Kyle Kennedy

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Olivia Harms

10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter

Raise the Baton: The Elements of Music

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon - Classical Fundraiser



JULY 16

38 Special

General Duffy's Waterhole – Rock

Umphrey's McGee and Blues Traveler

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Blues/Reggae/Funk

Tophouse

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock/Bluegrass



JULY 17

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

The Belfry – Country



JULY 18

Stick Figure

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae

David Liabraaten with Kyle Hubbard

Bunk and Brew – '70s and '90s covers



JULY 19

Magical Mystery Four

Eurosports Sisters Food Cart Garden – Beatles Cover Band

HEXX

The Domino Room – Metal

Rigby Pass

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Blues/Jazz

Back Again

High Desert Music Hall - Rock

Aging with Laughter

Silver Moon Brewing - Comedy





click to enlarge Photos by Dusana Risovic, Ismael Quintanilla III and Roger Ho



FairWell Festival

After a raucous inauguration, FairWell returns to the county fairgrounds for a second year boasting some of today's best folk, country, Americana, rock and blues acts. Some 40 artists will grace three stages over the course of three days with Whiskey Myers satisfying the red dirt country fans, Black Pumas providing melodic, soulful rock, and headliners Caamp ensuring a hearty singalong on Saturday night. Powerful female singer-songwriters with rich histories like Brandi Carlile, LeAnn Rimes and Sierra Hull (and relative newcomers like Madison Cunningham and Katie Pruitt) will captivate. Billy Strings will bring the bluegrass, Colter Wall the rural country and The War and Treaty the Michigan soul. Roots rockers Shakey Graves, The Revivalists and (recent Grammy winner) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are sure to be highlights for many. Ryan Bingham (known for playing the role of Walker on the hit Western series, "Yellowstone") will be joined by The Texas Gentlemen, and be sure to catch Northwest talent like Swinomish rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout, who released her powerful post-rock record "The Land, The Water, The Sky" last year. Updates for 2024 include more access to shaded barn areas throughout the festival grounds, including bars, seated areas, fair games and line dancing. FairWell offers RV parking and tent camping for those who don't want to travel, or shuttle passes are available from Bend as well as Redmond and Ridgeview High Schools. Up to two kiddos (8 and under) are free with each ticketed adult and re-entry is allowed—so if you plan it right, you just might be able to experience the best of both worlds!

FairWell Festival

Jul 19-21

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond

All ages



JULY 20

Blacklist Union

The Domino Room – Rock





Fairwell Festival

Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country

Chained To Stone

Northside Bar and Grill – '90s/Alternative

Precious Byrd

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Dance

Fortunate Youth and Rubbah Tree

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Reggae

Jesse Roper

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Singer/Songwriter



JULY 21

Andrew Lion Trio

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazzmeta

Fairwell Festival

Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country

Blistered Earth (Metallica Tribute)

Silver Moon Brewing – Heavy Metal

click to enlarge Photo courtesy UB40



UB40 - Red Red Wine Tour

Unemployment Benefit, Form 40" is technically the full name of iconic English reggae act UB40. The bright canary yellow form was issued by the UK government to citizens claiming unemployment benefits—aka all eight members of the band—and a replica of this attendance card graces the cover of UB40's 1980 debut record, "Signing Off." The guys' hopes of getting off the ministry's dole must've surpassed their wildest dreams, as they've since become one of the most internationally successful reggae and pop acts of all time. Formed in Birmingham, England, in the summer of 1978, UB40 just celebrated its 45th anniversary with the release of "UB45," 14 tracks that revisit some of the band's biggest hits with new vocalist Matt Doyle, plus seven new songs. "

"For more than 40 years, we've been one of the hardest working touring bands in pop music," says guitarist/vocalist and UB40 co-founder Robin Campbell. "We wanted to record 'UB45' to celebrate 45 years of our music. When you play songs over so many years, the arrangements and vocals evolve and change. These updated versions of our hits are still close to the originals, but now reflect how we perform them today and they sound better than ever." Just four years shy of a half-century, original bandmates Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass, vocals) and Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion, trombone, vocals) continue as core groove-makers alongside a supporting cast full of brass and smooth vocals who are sure to breathe continued life into indelible tunes like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

UB40 Red Red Wine Tour

Tue., Jul 23

Oregon Spirit Distillers

740 NE 1st St., Bend

Doors 6pm; show 7pm; all ages



JULY 24

Carl Solomon with William Valenti

Bunk and Brew – Folk

The Space Falcons

Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock



JULY 25

Alejandro Escovedo

Midtown Ballroom – Rock/Country

Neil Young

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter



JULY 26

Bush

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

The Telecasters

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock

Beertown Comedy

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

The Sweet Lilies

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Country

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Sisters Art Works – Jazz/Funk/Soul



JULY 27

Trace Adkins

General Duffy's Waterhole – Country



JULY 28

Stray Cats

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop/Rock

Richard Taleour

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz



JULY 31

Summer Dean and The Shining Dimes

Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter



AUG 1

Atmosphere

Midtown Ballroom – Hip-Hop

Mitchum Yacoub and The Brass Empire

Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Soul

Elephant Revival

Sisters Art Works – Folk/Indie-Rock



AUG 2

The Soul Rebels

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Funk/Soul

FANFest: Roll ON (Alabama Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Country



AUG 3

"Valhalla"

A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock

Iliza

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy

FANFest: Hysteria (Def Leppard Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock



AUG 4

Hell's Belles

Volcanic Theatre Pub – AC/DC Tribute

Coyote Willow

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Indie/Americana

TJ Wong Trio

10 Barrel Westside – Jazz



AUG 7

3 Of We

Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock



AUG 8

St. Vincent

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie

Lassers Lassers Birmingham

Silver Moon Brewing - Country



AUG 9

Stevie Stone

The Domino Room – Rap

Smash Mouth

General Duffy's Waterhole – Alternative/Indie

Trampled By Turtles

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass/Folk

Girl Named Tom

Tower Theatre - Folk



AUG 10

Tyler Childers

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass

Jacob Westfall Band

Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter

Tensas and the Mourners and Alex Dunn

Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Rock



AUG 11

Built To Spill

The Domino Room – Indie Rock

Tyler Childers

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass

Vianna Bergeron

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

High Desert Ramblers Trio

10 Barrel Westside – Americana/Bluegrass

Sunriver Music Festival: EARTH

Tower Theatre - Classical



AUG 12

Walker Hayer

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop Country



AUG 13

Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway and Film Music

Tower Theatre - Classical



AUG 14

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae/Singer/songwriter

Maria Jackson with Auzzie Mark McCord

Bunk and Brew – Folk

Ponderosa Kings

Bevel Craft Brewing - Blues



AUG 15

Anderson Koening with Patrick Fitzpatrick

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Sunriver Music Festival: Discover the Symphony Concert

Tower Theatre - Classica



AUG 16

Larkspur Duo

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop

Parker McCollum

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

TEB

Silver Moon Brewing – Country/Rock



AUG 18

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kings, The Elovaters

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae

Creed Fisher

The Domino Room – Country

Jaymi

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Dark and Grey

10 Barrel Westside - Rock

Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: WATER

Tower Theatre - Classical



AUG 21

The Hip Abduction and Satsang with Coyote Island

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Alternative/Indie

Trainwreck

Bevel Craft Brewing – Heavy Metal

Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: FIRE

Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical



AUG 22

Sunriver Music Festival: Solo Violin Concert with Tessa Lark

Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical



AUG 23

Elle King

General Duffy's Waterhole – Country/Blues/Rock

Sunriver Music Festival: Season Final Classical Concert: AIR

Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical

Toast and Jam

Blacksmith Public House - Blues/Country

Rob Gregerson

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter

Oregon Folk Fest

Silver Moon Brewing - Folk

click to enlarge Photo by Alana Swaringen

Mt. Joy

Sweet, swirling vocal harmonies will fill the evening air along the Deschutes River as indie rockers Mt. Joy and Local Natives share the Hayden Homes Amphitheater stage this summer. Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper met in high school in Philadelphia but subsequently reunited in Los Angeles, naming their new band after a mountain (at 423 feet it's not much of a mountain by our standards but probably a better choice than the nearby Mount Misery) in Pennsylvania's Valley Forge National Park. The band feels right at home in the desert, spending much of the pandemic working on its third record, "Orange Blood," in SoCal.

"When we were in the desert, everything revolved around the sun. I started playing with the idea that the light we see is this sort of orange blood that runs through all of us and gives life to everything it touches," Quinn explains. Local Natives started making music as teenagers, and after years of writing, recording and touring, the five-piece released the companion albums, "Time Will Wait For No One" in 2023 and "But I'll Wait For You" this April. Recorded during the same sessions, these fifth and sixth records come in quick succession but with a bittersweet note: They will be the last to feature co-lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer. It's an amicable split, with Ayer saying in an Instagram post that he needs "space and time to build other things." He's also not closing the door on the band, writing, "this is not the end of Local Natives or the end of me. I'm excited to celebrate this last year of shows with you all."

Mt. Joy

Fri., Aug. 23

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend

Doors 5pm; show 6:30pm; all ages



AUG 24

The Beach Boys

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Surf-Rock

Oregon Folk Fest

Silver Moon Brewing - Folk



AUG 25

KALEO

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Folk

Delos Erickson and Robert Lassila

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz



AUG 27

Dave Matthews Band

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock



AUG 28

Doc Ryan with Kim Kelley and Kat Hilst

Bunk and Brew – Americana/Rock

Chained to Stone

Bevel Craft Brewing – '90s Grunge



AUG 29

311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Alternative



AUG 30

Nate Smith

General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Iration and Pepper with Denm and Artikal

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Reggae

Erin Cole-Baker

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop/Folk

The Cider Janes

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk

Brewer's Grade Band

Blacksmith Public House - Country



AUG 31

Logan Ledger and Jeremy Pinnell Roses and Thorns

Silver Moon Brewing - Country

SEPT 1

Train and REO Speedwagon

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop-Rock



SEPT 2

Lindsey Stirling

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Songwriter/Violinist



SEPT 3

The Doobie Brothers

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock



SEPT 4

Hozier

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter/folk

Silverstone Devils

Bevel Craft Brewing

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Jason Aldean Instagram and Oliver Wood Facebook



SEPT 5

Jason Aldean

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country



SEPT 6

ERNEST

General Duffy's Waterhole – Singer/songwriter

The Abluestics

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic/Blues



SEPT 7

Chromeo and The Midnight

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Electro-funk

Margo Price and Oteil and Friends

Hoodoo Ski Area – Folk/Country

Hello Traitor, Midnight Morning and Ludlow

Silver Moon Brewing



SEPT 8

Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Rebecca Conner

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

So Much Closer

10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter



SEPT 11

Fran Harmony with Jaymi

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Soul'd Out

Bevel Craft Brewing – Hip-Hop

Carvin Jones

High Desert Music Hall - Blues



SEPT 12

Alex Winters

The Lot – Rock



SEPT 13

Dan and Shay

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Pop

Matty Knight

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Folk

15th Bend Roots Revivial

Silver Moon Brewing – Blues/Country/Jazz/Rock/Hip-Hop



SEPT 15

Two Door Cinema Club

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Rock

DJPK

Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Mark Quon

10 Barrel Westside - Folk



SEPT 17

Prince Again

A tribute to Prince – Tower Theatre – '80s Pop

Everclear, Marcy's Playground and Jimmies Chicken Shack

Silver Moon Brewing - Rock



SEPT 18

John Lydon

Tower Theatre – Punk/Rock



SEPT 19

Lillian Hanson with Mari

Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Aaron Golay and the Greater Sin

Silver Moon Brewing – Americana/Rock



SEPT 20

Cascade Equinox Festival

Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic

KIDZ BOP

Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Pop

FANFest: Petty Fever (Tom Petty Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Rock



SEPT 21



Good Ol' Boyz

The Domino Room – Hip-Hop

Cascade Equinox Festival

Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic

FANFest: Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Blacksmith Public House - Classic Rock



SEPT 22

Crowded House

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Evan Mullins

10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter

Cascade Equinox Festival

Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic



SEPT 24

Orville Peck

Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country



SEPT 25

Victor Johnson with Rick Raml

Bunk and Brew – Guitarist



SEPT 26

Craig Ferguson

Tower Theatre – Comedy



SEPT 27

Sisters Folk Festival

Downtown Sisters - Folk



SEPT 28

Ben Bailey

Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy

Sisters Folk Festival

Downtown Sisters – Folk

Beans on Toast and Jeshua Marshall duo

Silver Moon Brewing – Folk/Singer/Songwriter



SEPT 29

Delos Erickson

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Sisters Folk Festival

Downtown Sisters - Folk