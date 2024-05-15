 Summer Guide 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Summer Guide 2024

From world-famous headliners to local bands, this list covers all things music from end of May through September in Central Oregon

click to enlarge Summer Guide 2024
SW

Who’s ready for a summer filled with sun and fun and plenty of live music? We are — so much so that we put together this entire guide of concerts, parties, festivals and so much more to get your planning started. Let our 2024 Summer Guide get you all planned out!

Keep this guide handy to help plan your summer!

MAY 15

Eric Leadbetter
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Ghost of Brian Craig
Crosscut Warming Hut – Singer/Songwriter

Sufi Circle
Drake Park Stage – Soul

The Roundabouts Comedy Show
High Desert Music Hall – Comedy

Richard Taleour with Mike Viles and Susan Harmen
Bunk and Brew – Blues/Funk

Mindparade - McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Pop/Rock

MAY 16

The Rockshucks
Cascades Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Singer/Songwriter

One Mad Man
River's Place – Hip-hop/Funk

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll
The Tower Theatre – Rock

The Buttertones with the Hayds
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Brooke and Jen Stanley with Brian and Emma Longbotham
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Skinny Dennis
The Lot – Acoustic

Joe Kaplow and Mickey Newball
Silvermoon Brewing - Surf Rock


MAY 17

A Good Comedy Show
Bo's Falafel Bar - Comedy

The D/L Quintet
Unity Community of Central Oregon – Jazz

Watkins Glen and Fractal Double Header
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance Rock

Sidney Joseph
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic

Jonathan Foster
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Americana/Folk

Danny Attack
Silver Moon Bewing – Singer/Songwriter

Cheyenne West
Blacksmith Public House - Country


MAY 18

Ecstatic Dance with Yemanjo
Boys and Girls Club of Bend

Riley Green
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Jess and James of the Jess Ryan Band
On Tap – Rock

Los Shadows and Guests
Silver Moon Brewing – Alternative/Indie, Rock

The Taxajermy Project
Domino Room – Singer/Songwriter

Substitutes for Crush Cancer
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

Not Your Ex Lover, Palo Soprano and Anthony Frijia
Silver Moon Brewing – Grunge/Indie-Pop

DMM and Crossfire
Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Blues


MAY 19

Geoffrey Asmus
The Domino Room – Comedy

Anthony Frijia
River's Place – Folk, Country

Chatham County Line
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Bluegrass, Rock

Blake Lowery-Evans
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz


MAY 20

Dad Bods '80s Cover Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School – '80s

Cedrick Burnside
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country

Buffalo Rose with Fox and Bones
Tower Theatre – Folk/Americana

Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards and Jason Burky
Silver Moon Brewing


MAY 21

Ritual Mountain Bike Film Festival
Volcanic Theatre Pub


MAY 22

Blake and the Music
Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter

Bill Powers
Bledsoe Family Winery – Singer/Songwriter

Mari and the Dream and Moon Rattles
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter


MAY 23

Critical Blues Band
Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Blues

Skillethead
River's Place – Bluegrass


MAY 24

Heller Highwater Band
Blacksmith Public House – R&B, Rock, Country and Blues

Reggae Rave
The Domino Room – Reggae

Flamingosis
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Soul/Funk

Sean Alan and Kelli Brooks
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter

Beertown Comedy
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Left on Tenth and The Mindset
Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Rock


MAY 25

Chained to Stone
Boneyard Pub – 90s Rock

Naughty but Nerdy Comedy Show
Craft Kitchen and Brewery – Comedy

Saliva with Above Snakes and Thrower
The Domino Room – Rock

Portugal The Man
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – New Wave

The HWY 97 Band
Northside Bar and Grill – Classic Rock

Matthew Marcus McDaniel
On Tap – Singer/Songwriter

Andy Gross
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician

SteelHead
Sunriver Resort Backyard Café & Bar – Singer/Songwriter

The Substitutes
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Classic Rock

Countryfied
Blacksmith Public House - Country/Rock


MAY 26

Paul Eddy
Cascades Lakes at 7th Street – Singer/Songwriter

Beaudry and Gordon
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Jessie Leigh
Sunriver Resort Backyard Cafe & Bar - Country


MAY 27

Spencer Marlyn
On Tap – Funk/Reggae/Bluegrass


MAY 28

Sarah McLachlan with Feist
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter


MAY 29

Watkins Glen
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Parker Steers
Crosscut Warming Hut – Country/Rock

Use'ta Do
McMenamindsOld St. Francis School – Country/Bluegrass

The Roundabouts Improv
Silver Moon Brewing – Comedy

Greyhounds
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Blues/Rock/R&B

Fluffalove with Michael Henchman
Bunk and Brew – '70s/Acoustic


MAY 30

Zepparella
Tower Theatre – Classic Rock


MAY 31

Lana Del Rey Dance Night
The Domino Room – Pop

Maren Morris
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Kurt Silva
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Country

Aging with Laughter Comedy Show
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Hillstomp and Jackrat
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock

Sleepless Truckers
Blacksmith Public House - Country


JUNE 1

Juju Eyeball
Northside Bar and Grill – Beatles Cover Band

Cosmic Psycho
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Klassixs
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – '50s and '60s Rock

In A Landscape
Warm Springs Reservation – Classical

That '90s Band
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – '90s Alternative

Official Pride Fest After Party
Silver Moon Brewing - Pop/Dance

Olivia Harms
Blacksmith Public House - Country


JUNE 2

Johnny Cash Show
The Domino Room – Country

Scott Johnson Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

John McEuen and The Circle Band
Tower Theatre - Folk


JUNE 3

Jared McComas
Northside Bar and Grill – Singer/Songwriter


JUNE 4

Dead Bob
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Punk Rock


JUNE 5

Rob Leines
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country-rock

Long Gone Wilder
Bevel Craft Brewing – Blues/Rock

Sonny Hess
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - R&B


JUNE 6

Corrupted Kin
Northside Bar and Grill – Rock

Rick Smith
The Lot – Country/Rock/Blues


JUNE 7

Desert Wheelhouse
Boneyard Pub – Classic Rock Covers

Myles Weber
The Domino Room – Comedy

Auzzie Mark
Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Superball
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock

Larkspur Stand Album Release Party
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Americana/Folk

Chad Bushnell
Blacksmith Public House - Americana/Country


JUNE 8

The White Buffalo
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter

American Rock Legends Tour
Tower Theatre – Rock

Pool Club with DJ Wicked
Campfire Hotel – EDM

The Luniz
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Hip-Hop

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

The second weekend of June will bring together two rock and pop icons of a past era who still endure today—thanks to their epic catalogs as well as their continued output. Daryl Hall may be half of the duo that brought you "Private Eyes," "Rich Girl," "Maneater" and "Make My Dreams (Come True)," but he's set to release his sixth solo album, "D," on June 21. Co-produced by longtime collaborator Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made a modern pop record that's soulful and funky and feels like classic Hall at times. Forty years ago, Hall added backing vocals to Elvis Costello's "The Only Flame in Town" so it'll be a treat to see them enter each other's musical orbit again. Joining Costello's longtime backing band, The Imposters, for another set of tour dates will be Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton, best known for his work with Bob Dylan. As the second most famous musician named Elvis, he's recorded more than 30 studio albums and is the composer and lyricist of a mind-blowing 600 published titles! Many have viewed Hall's popular web/TV series "Live from Daryl's House" and understand his vibe, but know that Costello is no opener: The co-headliner is a force to be reckoned with (as well as yet another Rock Hall inductee). And since Hall & Oates are officially over, this is your best chance to relive a bygone time while enjoying the latest work from two prolific songwriters.

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
Sat., Jun 8
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
Doors 4:30pm; show 6pm; all ages


JUNE 9

Carson Hackbart
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Don McLean
Tower Theatre – Singer/Songwriter

Pool Club with DJ Wicked
Campfire Hotel - EDM


JUNE 12

Catching Flies
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance/Electronic

Jake Soto with Pete Kartsounes
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Almost The Band
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock

Thelma and The Sleeze
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock

Sagebrush Rock
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock


JUNE 13

Mat Kearney
Tower Theatre – Soul

Michael Palascak
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy

Whitney Morgan and The 78's
Midtown Ballroom – Country

Seth Anderson
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Singer/Songwriter


JUNE 14

Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Grunge Rock

Manic Focus and The Sponges
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician

John Shipe
Riverhosue on the Deschutes – Folk

Alicia Viani Trio
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter/Folk

The Kronk Men and Dead
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom Stage – Rock

JUNE 15

Rusty Frets and ZeeCeeKeely
Silver Moon Brewing - Reggae


JUNE 16

Old Crow Medicine Show
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Americana

The Uncharted Project
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz


JUNE 17

Tommy Emmanuel
Tower Theatre – Guitarist


JUNE 18

Christopher Paul Stelling
Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter


JUNE 19

Vampire Weekend
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative Rock

Broken Charley
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock

Wolf Child
Silver Moon Brewing - GENRE

The Carlile Family Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Strings Band


JUNE 20

Jordan Davis
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter

Morgan Mason with Brandon Powers
Bunk and Brew – Indie

Jonathan Foster
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk/Singer/Songwriter

Quattlebaum
Silvermoon Brewing – Folk/Blues

4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock


JUNE 21

Micky and the Motocars
Midtown Ballroom – Country

Not.Greenday
Volcanic Theatre Pub - Punk Rock

Beertown Comedy with Matt Rife
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

Precious Byrd
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Dance

4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock

Jackson Michelson
Blacksmith Public House - Country


JUNE 22

Matt Rife
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy

Mountain Grass Unit
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country/Jazz/Funk/Rock

The Cult of Tuck Pride Party
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Pop/Dance

The Musers
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Folk

4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock

JUNE 23

Muscadine Bloodline
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Positive Side Band
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz

4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock


JUNE 24

Cage The Elephant
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie


JUNE 26

Dean Mueller with Ali Renee
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Inner Limits
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock


JUNE 27

The Up Shot
Northside Bar and Grill – Rock

Judy Collins
Tower Theatre – Folk

Mayday, 1Ton, Unconventional Kings and DJ Hoppa
The Domino Room – Hip-Hop

Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock

The Droptines
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Alternative/Indie


JUNE 28

Sam Hunt
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country

Definitely Dead, Grateful Dead Tribute
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock

Mari and Bella
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Pop

FANFest: Stone in Love (Journey Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock


JUNE 29

Charley Crockett
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Blues

Them and J
Northside Bar and Grill – Funk

FANFest: Grand Royale (Beastie Boys Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock

El Borko, Bonneville Power Trio, Shade 13
High Desert Music Hall - Surf Music

Big Ponderoo

It should come as no surprise that the people who have been bringing us the Sisters Folk Festival since 1995 want to recreate the modern-day music festival experience. Honestly, it's less about reinventing the wheel and more about rolling it back to simpler times. And what better place to do this than in the cozy mountain town of Sisters, with the second installment of the folk, Americana and bluegrass festival, Big Ponderoo. The organizers aim to create a low-key vibe where you can bring your own snacks, blanket and chair, buy a beer without waiting in egregious lines and find affordable tickets for the whole family (kids 5 and under are free and ages 6 to 17 can get discounted youth passes). Adult passes even come with a reusable Silipint cup for wetting your whistle all weekend long. The open-air fest in the town's central Village Green Park features two stages, and Saturday's highlights include the folk-rock energy of The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, the banjo- and mandolin-driven Americana of The Brothers Comatose and the horn-filled, funky blues of the Austin big band Shinyribs, which'll have you dancing 'till they shut the stage down. Sunday's no slouch either, with the engrossing, soul-filled classic country of newcomer Bella White and hard-charging country rock from headliners Silverada, formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies. Several local acts play twice over the weekend including husband-and-wife combos Skybound Blue from McMinnville and Portland's The Parnells, fronted by married couple Corey and Whitney Parnell. Singer-songwriter JoAnna Lee, who has Bend roots, will play both Saturday and Sunday, as will bluegrass groups from Sisters, Rock Ridge and Portland, Fog Holler.

Big Ponderoo
Jun 29-30
Village Green Park
305 S Fir St., Sisters
All ages

JUNE 30

Foreigner and Styx with John Waite
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Big Ponderoo Music Festival
Village Green Park – Americana/Bluegrass

Brandon Campbell Trio
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Ezra Bell
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Folk

Hank Williams 4
Silver Moon Brewing – Country


JULY 3

Souljers Rising
Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter


JULY 4

Proud Mary, CredEence Queer Revival Tribute Band
Silver Moon Brewing – Rock/Blues

JULY 5

Pete Kartsounes
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Folk

40 Oz to Freedom, Sublime Tribute
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock

Dive Bar Theology
Blacksmith Public House - Pop/Soul


JULY 6

Bryan Martin
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass

Watkins Glen
Silver Moon Brewing – Rock


JULY 9

Dustbowl Revival
Sisters Art Works – Folk/Rock


JULY 10

SLASH
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Johnny Bourbon
Bunk and Brew - Country


JULY 11

Sam Newman
The Lot – Surf Pop Rock

Roma Ransom
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk


JULY 12

The Decemberists and The Head and The Heart
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Indie Rock/Alternative/Americana

DMM Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Blues

J Meast and The Clumzys
Silver Moon Brewing – Hip-Hop

FANFest: Eagles Eyes (Eagles Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock


JULY 13

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Tribute
Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock

Primus and Cohered and Cambria
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie

Fractal and Zipline
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock

FANFest: Whiskey River (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock


JULY 14

The Avett Brothers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Folk/Rock

Kyle Kennedy
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Olivia Harms
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter

Raise the Baton: The Elements of Music
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon - Classical Fundraiser


JULY 16

38 Special
General Duffy's Waterhole – Rock

Umphrey's McGee and Blues Traveler
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Blues/Reggae/Funk

Tophouse
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock/Bluegrass


JULY 17

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers
The Belfry – Country


JULY 18

Stick Figure
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae

David Liabraaten with Kyle Hubbard
Bunk and Brew – '70s and '90s covers


JULY 19

Magical Mystery Four
Eurosports Sisters Food Cart Garden – Beatles Cover Band

HEXX
The Domino Room – Metal

Rigby Pass
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Blues/Jazz

Back Again
High Desert Music Hall - Rock

Aging with Laughter
Silver Moon Brewing - Comedy

FairWell Festival

After a raucous inauguration, FairWell returns to the county fairgrounds for a second year boasting some of today's best folk, country, Americana, rock and blues acts. Some 40 artists will grace three stages over the course of three days with Whiskey Myers satisfying the red dirt country fans, Black Pumas providing melodic, soulful rock, and headliners Caamp ensuring a hearty singalong on Saturday night. Powerful female singer-songwriters with rich histories like Brandi Carlile, LeAnn Rimes and Sierra Hull (and relative newcomers like Madison Cunningham and Katie Pruitt) will captivate. Billy Strings will bring the bluegrass, Colter Wall the rural country and The War and Treaty the Michigan soul. Roots rockers Shakey Graves, The Revivalists and (recent Grammy winner) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are sure to be highlights for many. Ryan Bingham (known for playing the role of Walker on the hit Western series, "Yellowstone") will be joined by The Texas Gentlemen, and be sure to catch Northwest talent like Swinomish rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout, who released her powerful post-rock record "The Land, The Water, The Sky" last year. Updates for 2024 include more access to shaded barn areas throughout the festival grounds, including bars, seated areas, fair games and line dancing. FairWell offers RV parking and tent camping for those who don't want to travel, or shuttle passes are available from Bend as well as Redmond and Ridgeview High Schools. Up to two kiddos (8 and under) are free with each ticketed adult and re-entry is allowed—so if you plan it right, you just might be able to experience the best of both worlds!

FairWell Festival
Jul 19-21
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond
All ages


JULY 20

Blacklist Union
The Domino Room – Rock

Fairwell Festival
Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country

Chained To Stone
Northside Bar and Grill – '90s/Alternative

Precious Byrd
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Dance

Fortunate Youth and Rubbah Tree
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Reggae

Jesse Roper
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Singer/Songwriter


JULY 21

Andrew Lion Trio
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazzmeta

Fairwell Festival
Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country

Blistered Earth (Metallica Tribute)
Silver Moon Brewing – Heavy Metal

UB40 - Red Red Wine Tour

Unemployment Benefit, Form 40" is technically the full name of iconic English reggae act UB40. The bright canary yellow form was issued by the UK government to citizens claiming unemployment benefits—aka all eight members of the band—and a replica of this attendance card graces the cover of UB40's 1980 debut record, "Signing Off." The guys' hopes of getting off the ministry's dole must've surpassed their wildest dreams, as they've since become one of the most internationally successful reggae and pop acts of all time. Formed in Birmingham, England, in the summer of 1978, UB40 just celebrated its 45th anniversary with the release of "UB45," 14 tracks that revisit some of the band's biggest hits with new vocalist Matt Doyle, plus seven new songs. "

"For more than 40 years, we've been one of the hardest working touring bands in pop music," says guitarist/vocalist and UB40 co-founder Robin Campbell. "We wanted to record 'UB45' to celebrate 45 years of our music. When you play songs over so many years, the arrangements and vocals evolve and change. These updated versions of our hits are still close to the originals, but now reflect how we perform them today and they sound better than ever." Just four years shy of a half-century, original bandmates Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass, vocals) and Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion, trombone, vocals) continue as core groove-makers alongside a supporting cast full of brass and smooth vocals who are sure to breathe continued life into indelible tunes like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

UB40 Red Red Wine Tour
Tue., Jul 23
Oregon Spirit Distillers
740 NE 1st St., Bend
Doors 6pm; show 7pm; all ages


JULY 24

Carl Solomon with William Valenti
Bunk and Brew – Folk

The Space Falcons
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock


JULY 25

Alejandro Escovedo
Midtown Ballroom – Rock/Country

Neil Young
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter


JULY 26

Bush
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

The Telecasters
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock

Beertown Comedy
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy

The Sweet Lilies
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Country

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Sisters Art Works – Jazz/Funk/Soul


JULY 27

Trace Adkins
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country


JULY 28

Stray Cats
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop/Rock

Richard Taleour
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz


JULY 31

Summer Dean and The Shining Dimes
Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter


AUG 1

Atmosphere
Midtown Ballroom – Hip-Hop

Mitchum Yacoub and The Brass Empire
Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Soul

Elephant Revival
Sisters Art Works – Folk/Indie-Rock


AUG 2

The Soul Rebels
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Funk/Soul

FANFest: Roll ON (Alabama Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Country


AUG 3

"Valhalla"
A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock

Iliza
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy

FANFest: Hysteria (Def Leppard Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock


AUG 4

Hell's Belles
Volcanic Theatre Pub – AC/DC Tribute

Coyote Willow
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Indie/Americana

TJ Wong Trio
10 Barrel Westside – Jazz


AUG 7

3 Of We
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock


AUG 8

St. Vincent
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie

Lassers Lassers Birmingham
Silver Moon Brewing - Country


AUG 9

Stevie Stone
The Domino Room – Rap

Smash Mouth
General Duffy's Waterhole – Alternative/Indie

Trampled By Turtles
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass/Folk

Girl Named Tom
Tower Theatre - Folk


AUG 10

Tyler Childers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass

Jacob Westfall Band
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter

Tensas and the Mourners and Alex Dunn
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Rock


AUG 11

Built To Spill
The Domino Room – Indie Rock

Tyler Childers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass

Vianna Bergeron
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

High Desert Ramblers Trio
10 Barrel Westside – Americana/Bluegrass

Sunriver Music Festival: EARTH
Tower Theatre - Classical


AUG 12

Walker Hayer
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop Country


AUG 13

Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway and Film Music
Tower Theatre - Classical


AUG 14

Michael Franti and Spearhead
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae/Singer/songwriter

Maria Jackson with Auzzie Mark McCord
Bunk and Brew – Folk

Ponderosa Kings
Bevel Craft Brewing - Blues


AUG 15

Anderson Koening with Patrick Fitzpatrick
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Sunriver Music Festival: Discover the Symphony Concert
Tower Theatre - Classica


AUG 16

Larkspur Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop

Parker McCollum
Hayden Homes Amphitheater

TEB
Silver Moon Brewing – Country/Rock


AUG 18

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kings, The Elovaters
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae

Creed Fisher
The Domino Room – Country

Jaymi
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Dark and Grey
10 Barrel Westside - Rock

Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: WATER
Tower Theatre - Classical


AUG 21

The Hip Abduction and Satsang with Coyote Island
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Alternative/Indie

Trainwreck
Bevel Craft Brewing – Heavy Metal

Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: FIRE
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical


AUG 22

Sunriver Music Festival: Solo Violin Concert with Tessa Lark
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical


AUG 23

Elle King
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country/Blues/Rock

Sunriver Music Festival: Season Final Classical Concert: AIR
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical

Toast and Jam
Blacksmith Public House - Blues/Country

Rob Gregerson
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter

Oregon Folk Fest
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk

Mt. Joy

Sweet, swirling vocal harmonies will fill the evening air along the Deschutes River as indie rockers Mt. Joy and Local Natives share the Hayden Homes Amphitheater stage this summer. Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper met in high school in Philadelphia but subsequently reunited in Los Angeles, naming their new band after a mountain (at 423 feet it's not much of a mountain by our standards but probably a better choice than the nearby Mount Misery) in Pennsylvania's Valley Forge National Park. The band feels right at home in the desert, spending much of the pandemic working on its third record, "Orange Blood," in SoCal.

"When we were in the desert, everything revolved around the sun. I started playing with the idea that the light we see is this sort of orange blood that runs through all of us and gives life to everything it touches," Quinn explains. Local Natives started making music as teenagers, and after years of writing, recording and touring, the five-piece released the companion albums, "Time Will Wait For No One" in 2023 and "But I'll Wait For You" this April. Recorded during the same sessions, these fifth and sixth records come in quick succession but with a bittersweet note: They will be the last to feature co-lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer. It's an amicable split, with Ayer saying in an Instagram post that he needs "space and time to build other things." He's also not closing the door on the band, writing, "this is not the end of Local Natives or the end of me. I'm excited to celebrate this last year of shows with you all."

Mt. Joy
Fri., Aug. 23
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
Doors 5pm; show 6:30pm; all ages


AUG 24

The Beach Boys
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Surf-Rock

Oregon Folk Fest
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk


AUG 25

KALEO
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Folk

Delos Erickson and Robert Lassila
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz


AUG 27

Dave Matthews Band
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock


AUG 28

Doc Ryan with Kim Kelley and Kat Hilst
Bunk and Brew – Americana/Rock

Chained to Stone
Bevel Craft Brewing – '90s Grunge


AUG 29

311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Alternative


AUG 30

Nate Smith
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country

Iration and Pepper with Denm and Artikal
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Reggae

Erin Cole-Baker
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop/Folk

The Cider Janes
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk

Brewer's Grade Band
Blacksmith Public House - Country


AUG 31

Logan Ledger and Jeremy Pinnell Roses and Thorns
Silver Moon Brewing - Country

SEPT 1

Train and REO Speedwagon
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop-Rock


SEPT 2

Lindsey Stirling
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Songwriter/Violinist


SEPT 3

The Doobie Brothers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock


SEPT 4

Hozier
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter/folk

Silverstone Devils
Bevel Craft Brewing

SEPT 5

Jason Aldean
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country


SEPT 6

ERNEST
General Duffy's Waterhole – Singer/songwriter

The Abluestics
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic/Blues


SEPT 7

Chromeo and The Midnight
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Electro-funk

Margo Price and Oteil and Friends
Hoodoo Ski Area – Folk/Country

Hello Traitor, Midnight Morning and Ludlow
Silver Moon Brewing


SEPT 8

Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov
Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Rebecca Conner
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

So Much Closer
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter


SEPT 11

Fran Harmony with Jaymi
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Soul'd Out
Bevel Craft Brewing – Hip-Hop

Carvin Jones
High Desert Music Hall - Blues


SEPT 12

Alex Winters
The Lot – Rock


SEPT 13

Dan and Shay
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Pop

Matty Knight
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Folk

15th Bend Roots Revivial
Silver Moon Brewing – Blues/Country/Jazz/Rock/Hip-Hop


SEPT 15

Two Door Cinema Club
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Rock

DJPK
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz

Mark Quon
10 Barrel Westside - Folk


SEPT 17

Prince Again
A tribute to Prince – Tower Theatre – '80s Pop

Everclear, Marcy's Playground and Jimmies Chicken Shack
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock


SEPT 18

John Lydon
Tower Theatre – Punk/Rock


SEPT 19

Lillian Hanson with Mari
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter

Aaron Golay and the Greater Sin
Silver Moon Brewing – Americana/Rock


SEPT 20

Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic

KIDZ BOP
Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Pop

FANFest: Petty Fever (Tom Petty Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock


SEPT 21


Good Ol' Boyz
The Domino Room – Hip-Hop

Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic

FANFest: Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Classic Rock


SEPT 22

Crowded House
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock

Evan Mullins
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter

Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic


SEPT 24

Orville Peck
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country


SEPT 25

Victor Johnson with Rick Raml
Bunk and Brew – Guitarist


SEPT 26

Craig Ferguson
Tower Theatre – Comedy


SEPT 27

Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters - Folk


SEPT 28

Ben Bailey
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy

Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters – Folk

Beans on Toast and Jeshua Marshall duo
Silver Moon Brewing – Folk/Singer/Songwriter


SEPT 29

Delos Erickson
Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters - Folk

