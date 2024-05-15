Summer Guide 2024

Who’s ready for a summer filled with sun and fun and plenty of live music? We are — so much so that we put together this entire guide of concerts, parties, festivals and so much more to get your planning started. Let our 2024 Summer Guide get you all planned out!
Keep this guide handy to help plan your summer!
MAY 15
Eric Leadbetter
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock
Ghost of Brian Craig
Crosscut Warming Hut – Singer/Songwriter
Sufi Circle
Drake Park Stage – Soul
The Roundabouts Comedy Show
High Desert Music Hall – Comedy
Richard Taleour with Mike Viles and Susan Harmen
Bunk and Brew – Blues/Funk
Mindparade - McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Pop/Rock
MAY 16
The Rockshucks
Cascades Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Singer/Songwriter
One Mad Man
River's Place – Hip-hop/Funk
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll
The Tower Theatre – Rock
The Buttertones with the Hayds
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock
Brooke and Jen Stanley with Brian and Emma Longbotham
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Skinny Dennis
The Lot – Acoustic
Joe Kaplow and Mickey Newball
Silvermoon Brewing - Surf Rock
MAY 17
A Good Comedy Show
Bo's Falafel Bar - Comedy
The D/L Quintet
Unity Community of Central Oregon – Jazz
Watkins Glen and Fractal Double Header
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance Rock
Sidney Joseph
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic
Jonathan Foster
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Americana/Folk
Danny Attack
Silver Moon Bewing – Singer/Songwriter
Cheyenne West
Blacksmith Public House - Country
MAY 18
Ecstatic Dance with Yemanjo
Boys and Girls Club of Bend
Riley Green
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country
Jess and James of the Jess Ryan Band
On Tap – Rock
Los Shadows and Guests
Silver Moon Brewing – Alternative/Indie, Rock
The Taxajermy Project
Domino Room – Singer/Songwriter
Substitutes for Crush Cancer
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards
Not Your Ex Lover, Palo Soprano and Anthony Frijia
Silver Moon Brewing – Grunge/Indie-Pop
DMM and Crossfire
Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Blues
MAY 19
Geoffrey Asmus
The Domino Room – Comedy
Anthony Frijia
River's Place – Folk, Country
Chatham County Line
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Bluegrass, Rock
Blake Lowery-Evans
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz
MAY 20
Dad Bods '80s Cover Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School – '80s
Cedrick Burnside
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country
Buffalo Rose with Fox and Bones
Tower Theatre – Folk/Americana
Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards and Jason Burky
Silver Moon Brewing
MAY 21
Ritual Mountain Bike Film Festival
Volcanic Theatre Pub
MAY 22
Blake and the Music
Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter
Bill Powers
Bledsoe Family Winery – Singer/Songwriter
Mari and the Dream and Moon Rattles
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter
MAY 23
Critical Blues Band
Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market – Blues
Skillethead
River's Place – Bluegrass
MAY 24
Heller Highwater Band
Blacksmith Public House – R&B, Rock, Country and Blues
Reggae Rave
The Domino Room – Reggae
Flamingosis
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Soul/Funk
Sean Alan and Kelli Brooks
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter
Beertown Comedy
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy
Left on Tenth and The Mindset
Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Rock
MAY 25
Chained to Stone
Boneyard Pub – 90s Rock
Naughty but Nerdy Comedy Show
Craft Kitchen and Brewery – Comedy
Saliva with Above Snakes and Thrower
The Domino Room – Rock
Portugal The Man
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – New Wave
The HWY 97 Band
Northside Bar and Grill – Classic Rock
Matthew Marcus McDaniel
On Tap – Singer/Songwriter
Andy Gross
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician
SteelHead
Sunriver Resort Backyard Café & Bar – Singer/Songwriter
The Substitutes
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – Classic Rock
Countryfied
Blacksmith Public House - Country/Rock
MAY 26
Paul Eddy
Cascades Lakes at 7th Street – Singer/Songwriter
Beaudry and Gordon
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Jessie Leigh
Sunriver Resort Backyard Cafe & Bar - Country
MAY 27
Spencer Marlyn
On Tap – Funk/Reggae/Bluegrass
MAY 28
Sarah McLachlan with Feist
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter
MAY 29
Watkins Glen
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock
Parker Steers
Crosscut Warming Hut – Country/Rock
Use'ta Do
McMenamindsOld St. Francis School – Country/Bluegrass
The Roundabouts Improv
Silver Moon Brewing – Comedy
Greyhounds
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Blues/Rock/R&B
Fluffalove with Michael Henchman
Bunk and Brew – '70s/Acoustic
MAY 30
Zepparella
Tower Theatre – Classic Rock
MAY 31
Lana Del Rey Dance Night
The Domino Room – Pop
Maren Morris
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country
Kurt Silva
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Country
Aging with Laughter Comedy Show
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy
Hillstomp and Jackrat
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock
Sleepless Truckers
Blacksmith Public House - Country
JUNE 1
Juju Eyeball
Northside Bar and Grill – Beatles Cover Band
Cosmic Psycho
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock
Klassixs
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards – '50s and '60s Rock
In A Landscape
Warm Springs Reservation – Classical
That '90s Band
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – '90s Alternative
Official Pride Fest After Party
Silver Moon Brewing - Pop/Dance
Olivia Harms
Blacksmith Public House - Country
JUNE 2
Johnny Cash Show
The Domino Room – Country
Scott Johnson Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
John McEuen and The Circle Band
Tower Theatre - Folk
JUNE 3
Jared McComas
Northside Bar and Grill – Singer/Songwriter
JUNE 4
Dead Bob
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Punk Rock
JUNE 5
Rob Leines
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country-rock
Long Gone Wilder
Bevel Craft Brewing – Blues/Rock
Sonny Hess
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - R&B
JUNE 6
Corrupted Kin
Northside Bar and Grill – Rock
Rick Smith
The Lot – Country/Rock/Blues
JUNE 7
Desert Wheelhouse
Boneyard Pub – Classic Rock Covers
Myles Weber
The Domino Room – Comedy
Auzzie Mark
Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Superball
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock
Larkspur Stand Album Release Party
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Americana/Folk
Chad Bushnell
Blacksmith Public House - Americana/Country
JUNE 8
The White Buffalo
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Singer/Songwriter
American Rock Legends Tour
Tower Theatre – Rock
Pool Club with DJ Wicked
Campfire Hotel – EDM
The Luniz
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Hip-Hop
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie SextonThe second weekend of June will bring together two rock and pop icons of a past era who still endure today—thanks to their epic catalogs as well as their continued output. Daryl Hall may be half of the duo that brought you "Private Eyes," "Rich Girl," "Maneater" and "Make My Dreams (Come True)," but he's set to release his sixth solo album, "D," on June 21. Co-produced by longtime collaborator Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made a modern pop record that's soulful and funky and feels like classic Hall at times. Forty years ago, Hall added backing vocals to Elvis Costello's "The Only Flame in Town" so it'll be a treat to see them enter each other's musical orbit again. Joining Costello's longtime backing band, The Imposters, for another set of tour dates will be Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton, best known for his work with Bob Dylan. As the second most famous musician named Elvis, he's recorded more than 30 studio albums and is the composer and lyricist of a mind-blowing 600 published titles! Many have viewed Hall's popular web/TV series "Live from Daryl's House" and understand his vibe, but know that Costello is no opener: The co-headliner is a force to be reckoned with (as well as yet another Rock Hall inductee). And since Hall & Oates are officially over, this is your best chance to relive a bygone time while enjoying the latest work from two prolific songwriters.
Sat., Jun 8
JUNE 9
Carson Hackbart
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Don McLean
Tower Theatre – Singer/Songwriter
Pool Club with DJ Wicked
Campfire Hotel - EDM
JUNE 12
Catching Flies
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Dance/Electronic
Jake Soto with Pete Kartsounes
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Almost The Band
Bevel Craft Brewing – Rock
Thelma and The Sleeze
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage - Rock
Sagebrush Rock
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock
JUNE 13
Mat Kearney
Tower Theatre – Soul
Michael Palascak
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy
Whitney Morgan and The 78's
Midtown Ballroom – Country
Seth Anderson
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Singer/Songwriter
JUNE 14
Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Grunge Rock
Manic Focus and The Sponges
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy/Magician
John Shipe
Riverhosue on the Deschutes – Folk
Alicia Viani Trio
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter/Folk
The Kronk Men and Dead
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom Stage – Rock
JUNE 15
Rusty Frets and ZeeCeeKeely
Silver Moon Brewing - Reggae
JUNE 16
Old Crow Medicine Show
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Americana
The Uncharted Project
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
JUNE 17
Tommy Emmanuel
Tower Theatre – Guitarist
JUNE 18
Christopher Paul Stelling
Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter
JUNE 19
Vampire Weekend
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative Rock
Broken Charley
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock
Wolf Child
Silver Moon Brewing - GENRE
The Carlile Family Band
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Strings Band
JUNE 20
Jordan Davis
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter
Morgan Mason with Brandon Powers
Bunk and Brew – Indie
Jonathan Foster
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk/Singer/Songwriter
Quattlebaum
Silvermoon Brewing – Folk/Blues
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock
JUNE 21
Micky and the Motocars
Midtown Ballroom – Country
Not.Greenday
Volcanic Theatre Pub - Punk Rock
Beertown Comedy with Matt Rife
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy
Precious Byrd
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Dance
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock
Jackson Michelson
Blacksmith Public House - Country
JUNE 22
Matt Rife
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy
Mountain Grass Unit
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Country/Jazz/Funk/Rock
The Cult of Tuck Pride Party
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Pop/Dance
The Musers
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Folk
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock
JUNE 23
Muscadine Bloodline
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country
Positive Side Band
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Jazz
4 Peaks Music Festival
Stevenson Ranch - Alternative/Rock
JUNE 24
Cage The Elephant
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie
JUNE 26
Dean Mueller with Ali Renee
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Inner Limits
McMenamins Old St. Francis School - Rock
JUNE 27
The Up Shot
Northside Bar and Grill – Rock
Judy Collins
Tower Theatre – Folk
Mayday, 1Ton, Unconventional Kings and DJ Hoppa
The Domino Room – Hip-Hop
Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Rock
The Droptines
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Alternative/Indie
JUNE 28
Sam Hunt
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country
Definitely Dead, Grateful Dead Tribute
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock
Mari and Bella
Riverhouse on the Deschutes - Pop
FANFest: Stone in Love (Journey Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
JUNE 29
Charley Crockett
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Blues
Them and J
Northside Bar and Grill – Funk
FANFest: Grand Royale (Beastie Boys Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
El Borko, Bonneville Power Trio, Shade 13
High Desert Music Hall - Surf Music
Big Ponderoo
It should come as no surprise that the people who have been bringing us the Sisters Folk Festival since 1995 want to recreate the modern-day music festival experience. Honestly, it's less about reinventing the wheel and more about rolling it back to simpler times. And what better place to do this than in the cozy mountain town of Sisters, with the second installment of the folk, Americana and bluegrass festival, Big Ponderoo. The organizers aim to create a low-key vibe where you can bring your own snacks, blanket and chair, buy a beer without waiting in egregious lines and find affordable tickets for the whole family (kids 5 and under are free and ages 6 to 17 can get discounted youth passes). Adult passes even come with a reusable Silipint cup for wetting your whistle all weekend long. The open-air fest in the town's central Village Green Park features two stages, and Saturday's highlights include the folk-rock energy of The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, the banjo- and mandolin-driven Americana of The Brothers Comatose and the horn-filled, funky blues of the Austin big band Shinyribs, which'll have you dancing 'till they shut the stage down. Sunday's no slouch either, with the engrossing, soul-filled classic country of newcomer Bella White and hard-charging country rock from headliners Silverada, formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies. Several local acts play twice over the weekend including husband-and-wife combos Skybound Blue from McMinnville and Portland's The Parnells, fronted by married couple Corey and Whitney Parnell. Singer-songwriter JoAnna Lee, who has Bend roots, will play both Saturday and Sunday, as will bluegrass groups from Sisters, Rock Ridge and Portland, Fog Holler.
JUNE 30
Foreigner and Styx with John Waite
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
Big Ponderoo Music Festival
Village Green Park – Americana/Bluegrass
Brandon Campbell Trio
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Ezra Bell
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Folk
Hank Williams 4
Silver Moon Brewing – Country
JULY 3
Souljers Rising
Bevel Craft Brewing – Singer/Songwriter
JULY 4
Proud Mary, CredEence Queer Revival Tribute Band
Silver Moon Brewing – Rock/Blues
JULY 5
Pete Kartsounes
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Folk
40 Oz to Freedom, Sublime Tribute
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock
Dive Bar Theology
Blacksmith Public House - Pop/Soul
JULY 6
Bryan Martin
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country
Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass
Watkins Glen
Silver Moon Brewing – Rock
JULY 9
Dustbowl Revival
Sisters Art Works – Folk/Rock
JULY 10
SLASH
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
Johnny Bourbon
Bunk and Brew - Country
JULY 11
Sam Newman
The Lot – Surf Pop Rock
Roma Ransom
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk
JULY 12
The Decemberists and The Head and The Heart
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Indie Rock/Alternative/Americana
DMM Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Blues
J Meast and The Clumzys
Silver Moon Brewing – Hip-Hop
FANFest: Eagles Eyes (Eagles Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
JULY 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Tribute
Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock
Primus and Cohered and Cambria
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie
Fractal and Zipline
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock
FANFest: Whiskey River (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
JULY 14
The Avett Brothers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Folk/Rock
Kyle Kennedy
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Olivia Harms
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter
Raise the Baton: The Elements of Music
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon - Classical Fundraiser
JULY 16
38 Special
General Duffy's Waterhole – Rock
Umphrey's McGee and Blues Traveler
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Blues/Reggae/Funk
Tophouse
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Rock/Bluegrass
JULY 17
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers
The Belfry – Country
JULY 18
Stick Figure
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae
David Liabraaten with Kyle Hubbard
Bunk and Brew – '70s and '90s covers
JULY 19
Magical Mystery Four
Eurosports Sisters Food Cart Garden – Beatles Cover Band
HEXX
The Domino Room – Metal
Rigby Pass
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Blues/Jazz
Back Again
High Desert Music Hall - Rock
Aging with Laughter
Silver Moon Brewing - Comedy
FairWell Festival
After a raucous inauguration, FairWell returns to the county fairgrounds for a second year boasting some of today's best folk, country, Americana, rock and blues acts. Some 40 artists will grace three stages over the course of three days with Whiskey Myers satisfying the red dirt country fans, Black Pumas providing melodic, soulful rock, and headliners Caamp ensuring a hearty singalong on Saturday night. Powerful female singer-songwriters with rich histories like Brandi Carlile, LeAnn Rimes and Sierra Hull (and relative newcomers like Madison Cunningham and Katie Pruitt) will captivate. Billy Strings will bring the bluegrass, Colter Wall the rural country and The War and Treaty the Michigan soul. Roots rockers Shakey Graves, The Revivalists and (recent Grammy winner) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are sure to be highlights for many. Ryan Bingham (known for playing the role of Walker on the hit Western series, "Yellowstone") will be joined by The Texas Gentlemen, and be sure to catch Northwest talent like Swinomish rocker Black Belt Eagle Scout, who released her powerful post-rock record "The Land, The Water, The Sky" last year. Updates for 2024 include more access to shaded barn areas throughout the festival grounds, including bars, seated areas, fair games and line dancing. FairWell offers RV parking and tent camping for those who don't want to travel, or shuttle passes are available from Bend as well as Redmond and Ridgeview High Schools. Up to two kiddos (8 and under) are free with each ticketed adult and re-entry is allowed—so if you plan it right, you just might be able to experience the best of both worlds!
JULY 20
Blacklist Union
The Domino Room – Rock
Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country
Chained To Stone
Northside Bar and Grill – '90s/Alternative
Precious Byrd
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Dance
Fortunate Youth and Rubbah Tree
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Reggae
Jesse Roper
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Singer/Songwriter
JULY 21
Andrew Lion Trio
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazzmeta
Fairwell Festival
Deschutes County Fairground – Alternative/Country
Blistered Earth (Metallica Tribute)
Silver Moon Brewing – Heavy Metal
UB40 - Red Red Wine Tour
Unemployment Benefit, Form 40" is technically the full name of iconic English reggae act UB40. The bright canary yellow form was issued by the UK government to citizens claiming unemployment benefits—aka all eight members of the band—and a replica of this attendance card graces the cover of UB40's 1980 debut record, "Signing Off." The guys' hopes of getting off the ministry's dole must've surpassed their wildest dreams, as they've since become one of the most internationally successful reggae and pop acts of all time. Formed in Birmingham, England, in the summer of 1978, UB40 just celebrated its 45th anniversary with the release of "UB45," 14 tracks that revisit some of the band's biggest hits with new vocalist Matt Doyle, plus seven new songs. "
"For more than 40 years, we've been one of the hardest working touring bands in pop music," says guitarist/vocalist and UB40 co-founder Robin Campbell. "We wanted to record 'UB45' to celebrate 45 years of our music. When you play songs over so many years, the arrangements and vocals evolve and change. These updated versions of our hits are still close to the originals, but now reflect how we perform them today and they sound better than ever." Just four years shy of a half-century, original bandmates Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass, vocals) and Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion, trombone, vocals) continue as core groove-makers alongside a supporting cast full of brass and smooth vocals who are sure to breathe continued life into indelible tunes like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."
JULY 24
Carl Solomon with William Valenti
Bunk and Brew – Folk
The Space Falcons
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock
JULY 25
Alejandro Escovedo
Midtown Ballroom – Rock/Country
Neil Young
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/Songwriter
JULY 26
Bush
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
The Telecasters
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock
Beertown Comedy
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom – Comedy
The Sweet Lilies
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Country
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Sisters Art Works – Jazz/Funk/Soul
JULY 27
Trace Adkins
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country
JULY 28
Stray Cats
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop/Rock
Richard Taleour
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
JULY 31
Summer Dean and The Shining Dimes
Silver Moon Brewing – Singer/Songwriter
AUG 1
Atmosphere
Midtown Ballroom – Hip-Hop
Mitchum Yacoub and The Brass Empire
Silver Moon Brewing – Funk/Soul
Elephant Revival
Sisters Art Works – Folk/Indie-Rock
AUG 2
The Soul Rebels
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Funk/Soul
FANFest: Roll ON (Alabama Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock/Country
AUG 3
"Valhalla"
A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – Hardtails Bar and Grill – Rock
Iliza
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Comedy
FANFest: Hysteria (Def Leppard Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
AUG 4
Hell's Belles
Volcanic Theatre Pub – AC/DC Tribute
Coyote Willow
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Indie/Americana
TJ Wong Trio
10 Barrel Westside – Jazz
AUG 7
3 Of We
Bevel Craft Brewing - Rock
AUG 8
St. Vincent
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Indie
Lassers Lassers Birmingham
Silver Moon Brewing - Country
AUG 9
Stevie Stone
The Domino Room – Rap
Smash Mouth
General Duffy's Waterhole – Alternative/Indie
Trampled By Turtles
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bluegrass/Folk
Girl Named Tom
Tower Theatre - Folk
AUG 10
Tyler Childers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass
Jacob Westfall Band
Silver Moon Brewing Patio Stage – Singer/Songwriter
Tensas and the Mourners and Alex Dunn
Silver Moon Brewing Taproom - Rock
AUG 11
Built To Spill
The Domino Room – Indie Rock
Tyler Childers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Folk/Bluegrass
Vianna Bergeron
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
High Desert Ramblers Trio
10 Barrel Westside – Americana/Bluegrass
Sunriver Music Festival: EARTH
Tower Theatre - Classical
AUG 12
Walker Hayer
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop Country
AUG 13
Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway and Film Music
Tower Theatre - Classical
AUG 14
Michael Franti and Spearhead
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae/Singer/songwriter
Maria Jackson with Auzzie Mark McCord
Bunk and Brew – Folk
Ponderosa Kings
Bevel Craft Brewing - Blues
AUG 15
Anderson Koening with Patrick Fitzpatrick
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Sunriver Music Festival: Discover the Symphony Concert
Tower Theatre - Classica
AUG 16
Larkspur Duo
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop
Parker McCollum
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
TEB
Silver Moon Brewing – Country/Rock
AUG 18
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads with Common Kings, The Elovaters
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Reggae
Creed Fisher
The Domino Room – Country
Jaymi
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Dark and Grey
10 Barrel Westside - Rock
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: WATER
Tower Theatre - Classical
AUG 21
The Hip Abduction and Satsang with Coyote Island
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Alternative/Indie
Trainwreck
Bevel Craft Brewing – Heavy Metal
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert: FIRE
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical
AUG 22
Sunriver Music Festival: Solo Violin Concert with Tessa Lark
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical
AUG 23
Elle King
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country/Blues/Rock
Sunriver Music Festival: Season Final Classical Concert: AIR
Sunriver Resort Great Hall - Classical
Toast and Jam
Blacksmith Public House - Blues/Country
Rob Gregerson
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Singer/Songwriter
Oregon Folk Fest
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk
Mt. Joy
Sweet, swirling vocal harmonies will fill the evening air along the Deschutes River as indie rockers Mt. Joy and Local Natives share the Hayden Homes Amphitheater stage this summer. Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper met in high school in Philadelphia but subsequently reunited in Los Angeles, naming their new band after a mountain (at 423 feet it's not much of a mountain by our standards but probably a better choice than the nearby Mount Misery) in Pennsylvania's Valley Forge National Park. The band feels right at home in the desert, spending much of the pandemic working on its third record, "Orange Blood," in SoCal.
"When we were in the desert, everything revolved around the sun. I started playing with the idea that the light we see is this sort of orange blood that runs through all of us and gives life to everything it touches," Quinn explains. Local Natives started making music as teenagers, and after years of writing, recording and touring, the five-piece released the companion albums, "Time Will Wait For No One" in 2023 and "But I'll Wait For You" this April. Recorded during the same sessions, these fifth and sixth records come in quick succession but with a bittersweet note: They will be the last to feature co-lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer. It's an amicable split, with Ayer saying in an Instagram post that he needs "space and time to build other things." He's also not closing the door on the band, writing, "this is not the end of Local Natives or the end of me. I'm excited to celebrate this last year of shows with you all."
AUG 24
The Beach Boys
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Surf-Rock
Oregon Folk Fest
Silver Moon Brewing - Folk
AUG 25
KALEO
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Folk
Delos Erickson and Robert Lassila
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
AUG 27
Dave Matthews Band
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
AUG 28
Doc Ryan with Kim Kelley and Kat Hilst
Bunk and Brew – Americana/Rock
Chained to Stone
Bevel Craft Brewing – '90s Grunge
AUG 29
311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock/Alternative
AUG 30
Nate Smith
General Duffy's Waterhole – Country
Iration and Pepper with Denm and Artikal
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Reggae
Erin Cole-Baker
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Pop/Folk
The Cider Janes
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards – Folk
Brewer's Grade Band
Blacksmith Public House - Country
AUG 31
Logan Ledger and Jeremy Pinnell Roses and Thorns
Silver Moon Brewing - Country
SEPT 1
Train and REO Speedwagon
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Pop-Rock
SEPT 2
Lindsey Stirling
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Songwriter/Violinist
SEPT 3
The Doobie Brothers
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
SEPT 4
Hozier
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Singer/songwriter/folk
Silverstone Devils
Bevel Craft Brewing
SEPT 5
Jason Aldean
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country
SEPT 6
ERNEST
General Duffy's Waterhole – Singer/songwriter
The Abluestics
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Acoustic/Blues
SEPT 7
Chromeo and The Midnight
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Electro-funk
Margo Price and Oteil and Friends
Hoodoo Ski Area – Folk/Country
Hello Traitor, Midnight Morning and Ludlow
Silver Moon Brewing
SEPT 8
Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Rebecca Conner
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
So Much Closer
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter
SEPT 11
Fran Harmony with Jaymi
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Soul'd Out
Bevel Craft Brewing – Hip-Hop
Carvin Jones
High Desert Music Hall - Blues
SEPT 12
Alex Winters
The Lot – Rock
SEPT 13
Dan and Shay
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country/Pop
Matty Knight
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Rock/Folk
15th Bend Roots Revivial
Silver Moon Brewing – Blues/Country/Jazz/Rock/Hip-Hop
SEPT 15
Two Door Cinema Club
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Alternative/Rock
DJPK
Riverhouse on the Deschutes – Jazz
Mark Quon
10 Barrel Westside - Folk
SEPT 17
Prince Again
A tribute to Prince – Tower Theatre – '80s Pop
Everclear, Marcy's Playground and Jimmies Chicken Shack
Silver Moon Brewing - Rock
SEPT 18
John Lydon
Tower Theatre – Punk/Rock
SEPT 19
Lillian Hanson with Mari
Bunk and Brew – Singer/Songwriter
Aaron Golay and the Greater Sin
Silver Moon Brewing – Americana/Rock
SEPT 20
Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic
KIDZ BOP
Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Pop
FANFest: Petty Fever (Tom Petty Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Rock
SEPT 21
Good Ol' Boyz
The Domino Room – Hip-Hop
Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic
FANFest: Taken by the Sky (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
Blacksmith Public House - Classic Rock
SEPT 22
Crowded House
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Rock
Evan Mullins
10 Barrel Westside – Singer/Songwriter
Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – Electronic
SEPT 24
Orville Peck
Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Country
SEPT 25
Victor Johnson with Rick Raml
Bunk and Brew – Guitarist
SEPT 26
Craig Ferguson
Tower Theatre – Comedy
SEPT 27
Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters - Folk
SEPT 28
Ben Bailey
Volcanic Theatre Pub – Comedy
Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters – Folk
Beans on Toast and Jeshua Marshall duo
Silver Moon Brewing – Folk/Singer/Songwriter
SEPT 29
Delos Erickson
Riverhouse on the Deschutes
Sisters Folk Festival
Downtown Sisters - Folk