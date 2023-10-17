 Applications Sought For Affordable Housing And Social Services Funding | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Applications Sought For Affordable Housing And Social Services Funding

The City of Bend will be accepting proposals for funding for its Affordable Housing Fund and Community Development Block Grant Program. There is approximately $800,000 available in Affordable Housing Fund resources for the development of affordable housing.
click to enlarge Applications Sought For Affordable Housing And Social Services Funding
City of Bend

Funds through the Community Development Block Grant program are also available, with approximately $416,275 to fund affordable housing and community development projects in the City of Bend and approximately $96,600 to fund social services.

Potential applicants may register for an informational meeting on these available housing and community development resources, which will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend this virtual informational meeting, it will also be available to watch on YouTube.

In addition, presentation slides will be available for viewing on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section. After the informational meeting, applicants may access the application here. Applicants with technical questions should direct them to [email protected], and please include “2023 CDBG / AHF” in the subject line. Questions may be submitted between Oct. 23 to Nov. 15 by noon. Frequently Asked Questions and answers will be posted on Nov. 15 by 5 p.m. on the City’s website in the Request for Proposals (RFP) section. All applications must be submitted before 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Business News
All News

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 18-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation